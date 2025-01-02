Taapsee Pannu's unseen court marriage PHOTO; Mathias Boe calls it 'girlfriend who became my wife'

Mathias Boe greeted 2025 by tweeting a rare photo of himself and his wife, actress Taapsee Pannu, from their marriage register, commemorating a memorable occasion as he waved farewell to 2024.

Mathias Boe shared a monochromatic photo of himself and Taapsee Pannu signing their wedding paperwork. Mathias included a touching statement along with the photo, remarking how 2024 marked the year his fiancée became his 'wife.' The couple married in a modest traditional wedding in Udaipur on March 23, 2024.

The former badminton player wrote, "2024 is coming to an end. A really happening year for me, one of the most eventful years of my life. A girlfriend who became my wife, and a family that grew bigger. I wish everyone a very happy New Year, blessed with the love from your family and friends."

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe married in a small traditional wedding on March 23, 2024, in Udaipur. Their close friends and family joined them at the party, including a few celebrities such as Anurag Kashyap, Pavail Gulati, and Kanika Dhillon.

Interestingly, the 'Pink' actress kept her wedding private and has yet to post an official photo on social media. Taapsee and Mathias met at the first Indian Badminton League in 2013.

Mathias played for Lucknow's Awadhe Warriors, and Taapsee was the brand ambassador for the champions, Hyderabad Hotshots. During a recent appearance at an event, the 'Haseen Dillruba' actress discussed her wedding to Boe, revealing that they had a judicial marriage in December 2023.

She said many were unaware of their wedding this year since they had not made a public statement. Taapsee's next project is the forthcoming action film "Gandhari." Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film will highlight the strong link between a mother and kid.

