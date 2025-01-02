Taapsee Pannu's unseen court marriage PHOTO; Mathias Boe calls it 'girlfriend who became my wife'

Mathias Boe greeted 2025 by tweeting a rare photo of himself and his wife, actress Taapsee Pannu, from their marriage register, commemorating a memorable occasion as he waved farewell to 2024.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 11:08 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 11:08 AM IST

Mathias Boe shared a monochromatic photo of himself and Taapsee Pannu signing their wedding paperwork. Mathias included a touching statement along with the photo, remarking how 2024 marked the year his fiancée became his 'wife.' The couple married in a modest traditional wedding in Udaipur on March 23, 2024.

article_image2

Mathias took to Instagram and uploaded a monochromatic photo of himself and Taapsee signing their marriage paperwork. Along with the photo, Mathias included a touching statement, remarking how 2024 marked the year his fiancée became his 'wife.' 

article_image3

The former badminton player wrote, "2024 is coming to an end. A really happening year for me, one of the most eventful years of my life. A girlfriend who became my wife, and a family that grew bigger. I wish everyone a very happy New Year, blessed with the love from your family and friends."

article_image4

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe married in a small traditional wedding on March 23, 2024, in Udaipur. Their close friends and family joined them at the party, including a few celebrities such as Anurag Kashyap, Pavail Gulati, and Kanika Dhillon.

article_image5

Interestingly, the 'Pink' actress kept her wedding private and has yet to post an official photo on social media. Taapsee and Mathias met at the first Indian Badminton League in 2013.

article_image6

Mathias played for Lucknow's Awadhe Warriors, and Taapsee was the brand ambassador for the champions, Hyderabad Hotshots. During a recent appearance at an event, the 'Haseen Dillruba' actress discussed her wedding to Boe, revealing that they had a judicial marriage in December 2023.

article_image7

She said many were unaware of their wedding this year since they had not made a public statement. Taapsee's next project is the forthcoming action film "Gandhari." Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film will highlight the strong link between a mother and kid.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kannada star Shivarajkumar talks about his Cancer treatment journey in an emotional video (WATCH) RBA

Kannada star Shivarajkumar talks about his Cancer treatment journey in an emotional video (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat's mother accuses Avinash Mishra, says 'Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega..' [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat's mother accuses Avinash Mishra, says 'Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega..'

Is she drunk?' Netizens ask as Mouni Roy FALLS outside Mumbai restaurant [WATCH] ATG

'Is she drunk?' Netizens ask as Mouni Roy FALLS outside Mumbai restaurant [WATCH]

Leonardo DiCaprio in Squid Game Season 3? Here's what Netflix has to say RBA

Leonardo DiCaprio in Squid Game Season 3? Here's what Netflix has to say

Nothing like entering a darkened..', Priyanka Chopra reflects on OTT boom, and her love for theatres ATG

'Nothing like entering a darkened..', Priyanka Chopra reflects on OTT boom, and her love for theatres

Recent Stories

IAS to IPS to ISRO Scientist: Top 10 High Paying Government Jobs for Graduates in India RBA

IAS to IPS to ISRO Scientist: Top 10 High-Paying Govt Jobs in India

Kannada star Shivarajkumar talks about his Cancer treatment journey in an emotional video (WATCH) RBA

Kannada star Shivarajkumar talks about his Cancer treatment journey in an emotional video (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat's mother accuses Avinash Mishra, says 'Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega..' [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat's mother accuses Avinash Mishra, says 'Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega..'

DA hike alert! Good news for government employees as salaries may increase up to Rs 3,000 gcw

DA hike alert! Good news for government employees as salaries may increase up to Rs 3,000

Quirky enough? 4,940 people searched for 'girlfriend' on Zomato in 2024. 40 looked for 'dulhan' shk

Quirky enough? 4,940 people searched for ‘girlfriend’ on Zomato in 2024. 40 looked for ‘dulhan’

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon