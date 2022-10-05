Bigg Boss 16: Internet sensation Kili Paul enters house with a twist

The television world’s most controversial and dramatic show, Bigg Boss 16, has been witnessing a lot of entertainment since the time it premiered on Saturday. In this season, 'Bigg Boss' himself is coming forward and playing the game with the contestants, adding high voltage drama. Amidst all this, a new twist has been introduced in the house; Tanzanian social media influencer Kili Paul has entered the house with an interesting competition for the participants.

The makers have shared the promo of the upcoming episode on social media, in which internet sensation Kili Paul is seen making a grand entry into the show. As he walks into the house, he is seen dancing to Akshay Kumar’s hit song ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’. Kili is then joined by Abdu Rozik who welcomes him into the house. Soon, both Kili and Abdu break into a dance with the rest of the contestants joining them in it.

If you thought that Kili Paul is a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 16, then let us inform you that he has come as a part of the Bigg Boss Roaster, and has a competition planned for the contestants. According to reports, he is going to get a task done among all the contestants in the show. The participants will be divided into two teams, headed by Adbdu Rozik and MC Stan. The teams will have to create a reel while Kili will decide the winning team.

However, the team members will not be decided by Kili Paul or Bigg Boss. In fact, the team captains will have to approach every member of the house and convince them to join their team. In their pursuit, they will be helped and supported by Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Tauqeer Khan.

Meanwhile, Kili Paul’s entry in the house is being loved by everyone but it is Abdu Rozik who is the happiest. Both Kili and Abdu are Tanzanian nationals. While Kili is a social media influencer, Abdu is a popular singer who also holds the world record of being the shortest singer.