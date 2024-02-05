Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sweta Bachchan wishes brother Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday; Navya Nanda wishes her 'favourite' [PICTURES]

    Abhishek Bachchan turns 48, sister Sweta Bachchan, neice Navya Nanda wishes him for the occasion. They post old photos with the actor

    Abhishek Bachchan turns 48, sister Sweta Bachchan, neice Navya Nanda wishes him for the occasion. They post old photos with the actor
    Abhishek Bachchan turns a year older and on his birthday, heartfelt wishes poured in from his sister, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and niece, Navya Naveli Nanda. The duo took to social media to express their love and shared endearing old pictures with the birthday boy.

    Shweta Bachchan, in a touching post on social media, shared a childhood photo of herself with Abhishek. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “It’s not- if you know you know; it’s only you know and I know. It’s your Big Day, Little brother - hope you enjoy the song. Love you.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

    Joining in the celebration, Navya Naveli Nanda, Abhishek’s niece, shared an old photo featuring the Ghoomer star along with herself and baby Agastya Nanda. Alongside the nostalgic image, Navya expressed her wishes, saying, “Happy birthday to everyone’s favorite, especially mine (red heart emoji).”

    The affectionate messages and throwback pictures showcased the close bond shared within the Bachchan family. As Abhishek marked another year, the heartfelt wishes from his sister and niece added warmth to the special occasion.

    ALSO READ: World Cancer Day: Ayushmann Khurana praises wife Tahira Kashyap says, In Love With Your Heart And Spirit'

    In a candid conversation with Galatta Plus, Abhishek Bachchan reflected on a challenging time in the past when he couldn't afford new clothes for award shows. Recounting the situation, he shared, “20 years ago, you planned months in advance about what you’d wear, and nobody was giving away free clothes in those days; you’d have to buy them yourself.” He further revealed that during a financially difficult period, he wore the sherwani that was originally made for his sister’s wedding.

    Delving into his past, the Dhoom 3 star opened up about leaving college to be with his father, Amitabh Bachchan, during a rough financial phase. Abhishek disclosed, “He had opened a company which racked up losses, so I said I need to be around my father, so I left my education, and I came back."

