Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda's first look, out!

On the 139th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar, the first look of Randeep Hooda from the film ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’ was released. The poster shows a striking similarity between real and reel Savarkar.

May 28 marks the 139th birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, fondly called ‘Veer Savarkar’. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, the makers of the film ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’ revealed the first look of Randeep Hooda portraying the powerful character of the freedom fighter. The poster of the film which will go on the floors in August 2022, reads, 'Hindutva Dharm Nahin, Itihaas Hai’.

Film’s director Mahesh Manjrekar states, "People may have different versions in their mind for Savarkar but as a filmmaker, I’m trying to match the same thought which Savarkar had. So, the character of Savarkar in the film will not have any difference from what Savarkar was in real life. He was the iconic freedom fighter and we'll ensure that he's never forgotten ever by any Indian.”

Taking to Instagram to share the first look of the poster, actor Randeep Hooda who plays the titular role, wrote: “This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom and self-actualisation. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long..” Check out his post here:

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh Shared, “At a time when films of Harshad Mehta, Vijay Mallya, and Lalit Modi are trending, I am more interested in telling the story of Veer Savarkar’s life. He was the first dynamic hero of India and the only man who could have saved the Partition in 1947. Through this film, I, not only as a filmmaker, but most importantly as an Indian, want to tell the world the facts about Savarkar’s struggle.”

“His courageous fight for freedom, his fearless persona which scared the British, and his commitment for Hindutva till his last breath is heavily inspiring. He is the most misunderstood hero and it is high time that we understand him, and moreover celebrate this rebel. He never got what he deserved and hence, I plead that Savarkar should be gracefully awarded with the Bharat Ratan and Nobel Prize,” Singh wrote.



‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’ will tell the life story of one of India’s greatest freedom fighters. The film is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood that will showcase some of the glorious chapters of Indian history and India’s struggle for freedom.