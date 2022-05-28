Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s selfie with Madhuri Dixit reminds fans of ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’ days

    Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Gauri Khan and Shriram Rene clicked a selfie at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

    Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan selfie with Madhuri Dixit reminds fans of Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam days drb
    A selfie of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan with Madhuri Dixit has reminded their fandoms of their film ‘Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam’, where the three actors came together to work. The picture also featured Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan and Madhuri’s husband Sriram Nene and was clicked at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party.

    A hoard of celebrities from the Hindi film industry and a few actors from down South including Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde were in attendance. Karan Johar’s grand birthday bash was held at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Since the party, several celebrities have posted their pictures on social media, giving glimpses of the party to their fans.

    Madhuri Dixit too took to her Instagram handle to share one of the pictures from Karan Johar’s birthday night. And the picture she posted was no regular photo. It was a selfie with two of her favourite co-stars – Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. While Madhuri’s most popular film with Salman is ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’, ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ remains of the best films where she was starred opposite Shah Rukh. However, the trio came together for the first time in ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’.

    Interestingly, the film had also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a cameo role. She played Salman Khan’s girlfriend, while she was actually dating him during those days. Aishwarya was the only element that was missing from the photograph for many fans, even though she was there at the party. But the reason why she is not featured in the picture is known to everyone.

    Taking to the comments section one user wrote, "All legends in one frame," while another commented, "Ahhh the best pic ever." Take a look at her post here:

