Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushmita Sen opens up about her mom's 'furious' reaction when she adopted Renee at young age

    Currently wowing her fans and audiences with a multi-layered performance of a transgender activist Gauri Sawant in Taali, in a new interview, actress Sushmita Sen finally breaks silence about her mother's initial 'furious' reaction when she decided to adopt Renee at the age of 24.

    Sushmita Sen opens up about her mom's 'furious' reaction when she adopted Renee at young age vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 8:43 AM IST

    Sushmita Sen is only one of those women who ooze positivity and courage. The Bollywood actor followed her heart, which led her to beautiful destinations. After winning the Miss Universe pageant in 1994, she turned to acting. Her first film was a psychological thriller film, Dastak in 1996, in which she portrayed the role of a Miss Universe. The following year, she wowed fans in the Tamil action film Ratchagan opposite Nagarjuna. Sush rose to fame in 1999 with the film Biwi No.1, in which she played a supporting role. The actress has been it all. The fame, money, and power that comes with success and the criticism that follows failure.

    ALSO READ: Has Karan Johar watched trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan? Know details

    But that did not influence the 'Main Hoon Naa' actress to take any unsure route. Hence, the Filhaal actress decided to stay unmarried until she found the one for her. However, she always wanted to become a mother. In 2000, she listened to her calling to be a mother and adopted her first daughter, Renee Sen.

    Even though Sushmita knew what she was doing, her mother, Subhra Sen, was unsure of her decision to be a young, unmarried mother. She thought about how Sushmita could take care of the child when she was a child herself. However, her father was more supportive.

    Talking about this episode in her recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Sushmita said, "My mother was like, You are a child yourself! What are you talking about? What has gone wrong with this girl? She was furious with me. My father was more patient. He asked me, Where is this coming from? I told him that it is a calling. I am feeling it very strongly. He told me that calling was not going anywhere. I could do it in a few years. I said if I get married, and someone says no (for a baby), the marriage will break because this is my calling. So, let me have a baby first. So no one can question it."

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence; opens up on parents not 'approving' her first boyfriend

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 8:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Has Karan Johar watched trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan? Know details vma

    Has Karan Johar watched trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan? Know details

    Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence; opens up on parents not 'approving' her first boyfriend vma

    Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence; opens up on parents not 'approving' her first boyfriend

    Shilpa Shetty indulges in street food; relishes Mawa Cake, Ragda Pattice at a shop at Chembur - WATCH vma

    Shilpa Shetty indulges in street food; relishes Mawa Cake, Ragda Pattice at a shop at Chembur - WATCH

    Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia: Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma bless her with cute wishes ADC

    Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia: Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma bless her with cute wishes

    Jawan Role of Thalapathy Vijay in Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film out now; check details ADC

    Jawan: Role of Thalapathy Vijay in Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film out now; check details

    Recent Stories

    Has Karan Johar watched trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan? Know details vma

    Has Karan Johar watched trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan? Know details

    Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence; opens up on parents not 'approving' her first boyfriend vma

    Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence; opens up on parents not 'approving' her first boyfriend

    Shilpa Shetty indulges in street food; relishes Mawa Cake, Ragda Pattice at a shop at Chembur - WATCH vma

    Shilpa Shetty indulges in street food; relishes Mawa Cake, Ragda Pattice at a shop at Chembur - WATCH

    Why humans in Mars still a while to go; Read to know more ATG EAI

    Why humans in Mars still a while to go; Read to know more

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from August 28 to September 3, 2023 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from August 28 to September 3, 2023

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon