Sushmita Sen opens up about her mom's 'furious' reaction when she adopted Renee at young age

Currently wowing her fans and audiences with a multi-layered performance of a transgender activist Gauri Sawant in Taali, in a new interview, actress Sushmita Sen finally breaks silence about her mother's initial 'furious' reaction when she decided to adopt Renee at the age of 24.

Sushmita Sen is only one of those women who ooze positivity and courage. The Bollywood actor followed her heart, which led her to beautiful destinations. After winning the Miss Universe pageant in 1994, she turned to acting. Her first film was a psychological thriller film, Dastak in 1996, in which she portrayed the role of a Miss Universe. The following year, she wowed fans in the Tamil action film Ratchagan opposite Nagarjuna. Sush rose to fame in 1999 with the film Biwi No.1, in which she played a supporting role. The actress has been it all. The fame, money, and power that comes with success and the criticism that follows failure.

But that did not influence the 'Main Hoon Naa' actress to take any unsure route. Hence, the Filhaal actress decided to stay unmarried until she found the one for her. However, she always wanted to become a mother. In 2000, she listened to her calling to be a mother and adopted her first daughter, Renee Sen.

Even though Sushmita knew what she was doing, her mother, Subhra Sen, was unsure of her decision to be a young, unmarried mother. She thought about how Sushmita could take care of the child when she was a child herself. However, her father was more supportive.

Talking about this episode in her recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Sushmita said, "My mother was like, You are a child yourself! What are you talking about? What has gone wrong with this girl? She was furious with me. My father was more patient. He asked me, Where is this coming from? I told him that it is a calling. I am feeling it very strongly. He told me that calling was not going anywhere. I could do it in a few years. I said if I get married, and someone says no (for a baby), the marriage will break because this is my calling. So, let me have a baby first. So no one can question it."

