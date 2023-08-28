Has Karan Johar watched trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan? Know details

Fans are actively discussing and speculating that Karan Johar has beforehand watched the trailer of one of the most anticipated pan-Indian action-thriller movies of 2023, Atlee Kumar directorial Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in leading roles before its release. Check it out.

Jawan, which stars Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, is one of the most anticipated movies being awaited for release in 2023. The Prevue and songs of Jawan have been grabbing headlines for the past few weeks. Not only this, but the new look of SRK in the upcoming film sent the internet into a rage. Fans cannot wait to experience the magic of Shah Rukh once again on the big screens while waiting for the trailer of Jawan. During a recent interactive session on Twitter, SRK revealed that he is confused about whether to release a song first or the trailer and went with the song teaser first as he released a teaser of Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Amidst anticipation, Karan Johar shared a story on his Instagram, revealing to his followers and fans he watched the trailer of the century, and everyone started suspecting it was the trailer of Jawan.

A while ago, one of the most celebrated and eminent Bollywood filmmakers, Karan Johar, took to his official Instagram account and shared an Instagram story in which he informed his fans and followers that he watched the trailer of the century. KJo wrote, "I just saw the trailer of the century!!!!!!! #iykyk." Soon after KJo shared the story, fans took to their social media accounts and started speculating that the filmmaker had watched the Jawan trailer before its release.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Fans will see Deepika Padukone making a cameo appearance in the film. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It is set to release on September 7, 2023.

