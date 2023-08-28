Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence; opens up on parents not 'approving' her first boyfriend

    Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her first-ever relationship. The actress has gone candid and revealed how that specific first relationship ended because her parents did not like and give approval or a green signal for the guy with Kusha Kapila on Swipe Ride at Tinder.

    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 8:05 AM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor was subjected to a lot of judgment when she made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak in 2018. The fact that she was the daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor made her the epicentre of the nepotism debate in Bollywood. But, after the romantic drama film became a commercial success, it became known and accepted that she was more than her filmy family background. Then came Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Good Luck Jerry, Mili, and recently, Bawaal. Janhvi is as much in her family as she is in her career.

    In a recent interview, Janhvi revealed that her parents were conservative and strict when it came to her being in a relationship. In a conversation with Kusha Kapila on Swipe Ride at Tinder, Janhvi spilt the beans about her first boyfriend and how her relationship with him ended because of her parents.

    Opening up on it, Janhvi said, "My first ever serious boyfriend was that same chup-chup ke milenge (meet in hiding) jhooth bol bol ke (we will lie about each other) all of that. There was a thrill in that. Unfortunately, that relationship ended because I had to lie so much. Mom and Dad were like, you will never have a boyfriend. They were very conservative. And that is when I realized having the approval of your parents and transparency with them makes everything so easy. It makes you feel so much more confident about your decisions. And having them to share things with and vice-versa. It is just a very wholesome experience."

    After recently sharing screen time with Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, Janhvi will wow audiences with her acting alongside stellar star Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi. Janhvi has been shooting for the drama Ulajh. She would also mark her big Tollywood debut with the Telugu movie Devara, which also stars NTR Jr.

