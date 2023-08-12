Bhola Shankar Box-office Day 1: Opens with 20-crore, unlike to maintain trend

Despite tough competition, Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola Shankar'had a strong Rs 20 crore opening at the box office. Average reviews may impact its Saturday earnings of Rs 8.34 crore. Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' earned Rs 48.35 crore on release, while Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' pose challenges. Film's occupancy fluctuated from 65.05% morning to 71.74% night

Despite facing tough competition from Rajinikanth's "Jailer," Sunny Deol's "Gadar 2," and Akshay Kumar's "OMG 2," the Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi's action film "Bhola Shankar" managed to make a strong opening at the box office on its release day, which was Friday. According to initial estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie garnered around Rs 20 crore in collections.

However, the reviews for the film have been relatively average compared to its competitors, which received favorable reviews. This has led to an anticipation that "Bhola Shankar's" box office performance might see a decline on Saturday, settling for a more modest collection of around Rs 8.34 crore.

"Bhola Shankar" is a remake of director Siva's Tamil movie "Vedalam," which starred Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The film achieved an overall occupancy rate of 61.92% in the Telugu market on its opening day. During the morning shows, it experienced a noteworthy occupancy rate of 65.05%.

However, these occupancy percentages showed fluctuations as the day progressed. They dropped to 49.95% for afternoon shows, then rose to 60.95% for evening shows, and ultimately settled at a mediocre 71.74% for the night shows.

While the opening day earnings of "Bhola Shankar" are decent, they haven't garnered significant praise, especially considering the fact that the film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role. This is particularly notable because Rajinikanth's "Jailer" managed to amass a staggering Rs 48.35 crore on its release day, August 10, and continued its success with an additional Rs 27 crore on Friday. With an expected Rs 30 crore on Saturday, the film is on track to surpass the Rs 100-crore mark within just three days.

Moreover, the presence of Sunny Deol's "Gadar 2" and Akshay Kumar's "OMG 2," which earned Rs 40 crore and Rs 9.5 crore respectively on Friday, is also expected to hinder the smooth progress of "Bhola Shankar" at the box office. It's worth noting that both of these films primarily target north Indian audiences.

In addition to Chiranjeevi, "Bhola Shankar" features Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth in key roles.