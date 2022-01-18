Suriya’s Jai Bhim at Oscars? Tamil film achieves another milestone; fans go gaga

A scene from Suriya's courtroom drama Jai Bhim got featured on the official YouTube channel of the Oscars. Read more.

Tamil film Jai Bhim, a courtroom drama featuring Suriya currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, got featured on the official YouTube channel of the Oscars. This is true; Jai Bhim has become the first Tamil film to receive a prestigious honour from the Oscars. Suriya’s Jai Bhim has also announced the Golden Globes 2022 as a nomination under 'Best Non-English Language Film'.

Suriya's fans can't keep calm and share the same on social media. A Twitter user writes, "#Suriya made us and #Indian cinema proud...Really a awesome movie must watch!." Another tweeted, "I was literally over the moon to see #JaiBhim get featured in the #Oscars Official Youtube Channel. Surya shines more!!." One fan called it a 'proud moment', and called Suriya, as the pride of Indian cinema.

Suriya’s last release Jai Bhim directed by TJ Gnanavel is going places. The film, which is inspired by actual events of the tribal community, has now made it to the Oscars' YouTube channel. Yes, Jai Bhim has been featured in the official YouTube channel of the Academy Awards.

Jai Bhim has surpassed many records, with an IMDb rating of 9.6. The film features Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, and others. Based on an actual incident in 1993, which involves a case fought by Justice K. Chandru. Jai Bhim is based on an actual incident that happened in 1995.

The film talks about the police brutality, and caste inequity given out to the members of the Irular tribe. The hard-hitting story received overwhelming reactions from the audience. Suriya and Jyotika jointly produce the film under the banner 2D Entertainment.

