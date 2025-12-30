Suriya made a surprise entrance at a wedding, realising the bride's wish. A video of the incident, in which the bride was obviously astonished, has gone viral, eliciting responses from followers on social media.

Suriya, a Tamil actor and producer, became the focus of attention during Aravind and Kajal's wedding following an unexpected entrance. The occurrence occurred lately and instantly acquired popularity online as a video of the events circulated extensively. In the video, the bride was noticeably astonished when Suriya entered the wedding hall, covering her mouth in amazement. The couple and their guests were caught surprised by the actor's appearance on their big day.

The groom greeted Suriya warmly when he came as a guest. The actor was seen sporting a monochromatic attire with sunglasses, fitting in but striking out owing to his celebrity position. Suriya spent time connecting with the bride and groom, posing for shots and conversing, giving a special touch to the party. The tone in the hall changed when guests spotted a well-known actor among them.

The bride revealed her sentiments about the event on social media with the phrase, "This is what 'knowing your person' looks like!" The bride's comments struck a chord with viewers who saw the video online, with many commenting on how moving the occasion was.

The text on the popular video stated, "Edhirapaakala la?" "Naan varuven, edhirapaakala la?" Which translates English, "Did you expect me to come?"

After the celebration, the groom publicly praised Suriya for coming, writing, "Thank you so much @actorsuriya sir for making our occasion more memorable than ever."

Suriya's participation at the wedding also astonished his followers, who shared their responses on social media. One person responded, "What more could she wish for?.. "Making us jealous, right?" While another said, "It would be the GENERATIONAL FLEX to get Surya in your wedding."

There was also admiration for Suriya's demeanour, with one admirer writing, "Suriya is such a lovely person."

Suriya's most recent professional appearance was in the film Retro, which came out this year. He is now working on his next film, Karuppu, with RJ Balaji.