Dhanush was spotted at a Chennai theatre to watch ex-father-in-law Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'. The sequel, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is being celebrated by fans who have travelled from countries like Australia and Malaysia for the release.

On Thursday morning, actor Dhanush was spotted arriving at Rohini Theatre in Chennai to watch superstar Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer 2'. Media and fans were thrilled to see Dhanush as he quickly walked in, waving at the paps.

Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth's daughter, filmmaker and playback singer Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. In 2024, they parted ways.

About Jailer 2

Speaking of Jailer 2, the film is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It follows the success of the first instalment, raising expectations among fans. The second part also features Vidya Balan in a prominent role.

The trailer was released a few days before the film's release. It introduced Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian in a seemingly quieter phase of his life, only for the calm to end soon as events connected to his past pull him back to the world of violence. Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal also star in the film. The movie's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Fans celebrate Jailer 2 release

Fans are celebrating the release of Jailer 2 with immense excitement, with people gathering from different countries to be part of the celebrations. A fan, Shantini, who has come from Sydney, Australia, told ANI, "So many expectations. We are so happy; can't wait. Reach is amazing; we tried to do the first day first show as soon as we could. It has to be better than the first part."

Fans have also travelled all the way from Malaysia to celebrate Jailer 2. They were spotted singing, dancing, and cheering for Rajinikanth together outside the theatres.