    Supreme Court reprimands Ekta Kapoor for ‘objectionable content’ over web series ‘XXX’

    A trial court in Bihar's Begusarai had recently issued an arrest warrant against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor over a petition filed by ex-serviceman Shambhu Kumar in 2020. Per the plea, the petitioner claimed that Kapoor’s web series ‘XXX Season 2’ showed several objectionable scenes involving the wife of a soldier.

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 6:14 PM IST

    Troubles for filmmaker and Television queen Ekta Kapoor does not seem to end. The Supreme Court on Friday, slammed producer Ekta Kapoor for the 'objectionable content' in the web series ‘XXX Season 2’, saying it is corrupting the minds of the young generation of the country. The top court was hearing a petition filed by Ekta challenging the arrest warrant issued against her for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in the web series which aired on her OTT platform Alt Balaji.

    The double bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice CT Ravikumar, while hearing the plea, slammed Ekta Kapoor saying, “Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. It is available to all. OTT (Over The Top) content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people?….on the contrary you are polluting the minds of youngsters.”

    Mukul Rohatgi appeared on behalf of Ekta: Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ekta Kapoor, said a petition has been filed before the Patna High Court but there is no hope that the matter will be listed for hearing soon. He said the apex court had earlier also given protection to Kapoor in a similar case. Rohatgi further said that the web series can be watched only after a subscription and that there is freedom of choice in the country.

    The bench directed Ekta Kapoor's lawyer and said, “Everytime you travel to this court….we don’t appreciate this. We will put a cost on you for filing such a petition. Mr Rohatgi please convey this to your client. Just because you can afford and hire the services of good lawyers….this court is not for those who have voices.”

    “This court works for those who don’t have voices…if these people who have all kinds of facilities if they cannot get justice then think of the situation of this common man. We have seen the order and we have our reservations,” the bench further said.

    The Apex court kept the matter pending and suggested that a local lawyer may be engaged to know about the status of the hearing in the High Court.

    What’s the matter? 
    A lower court in Begusarai, Bihar had recently issued an arrest warrant on the complaint of ex-serviceman Shambhu Kumar. The petitioner had approached the local court seeking action against the makers of the web series ‘XXX Season 2’. The plea, filed in the year 2020, claimed that several objectionable scenes involving the wife of a soldier were shown in the web series.

