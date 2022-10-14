Revathi, Satyajeet Dubey-starrer ‘Aye Zindagi’ declared tax-free in Rajasthan

Based on a true story, 'Aye Zindagi' which stars Revathi and Satyajeet Dubey in lead roles, has been declared ‘tax-free’ in Rajasthan by the state government. The film, which hit the theatres on Friday, has been receiving positive reviews.

Filmmaker Anirban Bose’s ‘Aye Zindagi’, a film based on true incidents, was released in the theatres today, on Friday. The film stars actors Ravethi and Satyajit Dubey in the lead roles. It also features actors Mrunmayee Godbole, Shrikant Verma and Hemant Kher in important roles.

While the makers of ‘Aye Zindagi’ did not do much film promotions in the Hindi belt, people of Rajasthan can watch the movie at a special rate, thanks to the state government. Starring Revathi and Satyajeet Dubey in the key roles, the film has been declared tax-free in Rajasthan. Following the state’s decision, the makers of the ‘Aye Zindagi’ that the Ashok Gehlot-run government on social media.

The film is produced by Shiladitya Bora. Thanking the state government of Rajasthan, Bora said, “We want to thank the Rajasthan government for this step. After making it tax-free, more people will see this film and know how organ donation changes lives and gives hope to millions who would otherwise die, waiting for an organ.”

Story of the film: ‘Aye Zindagi’ is a movie based on true incidents. The film depicts the story of a boy from Gwalior, who works in Lucknow. While he is working hard towards making money, he one day learns that he had liver cirrhosis and that he needs a transplant. He then goes to Hyderabad in hope of finding an organ donor where he meets a woman who is an organ donor consultant, who inspires him to donate organs. Simply put, this woman inspires such people with organ donation, whose relatives have died according to the medical definition, but some of their organs have not stopped working yet.

Since the time of its release in the theatres, ‘Aye Zindagi’ has been receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. The film is an inspiration for many to come forward and help with the cause of organ donation.