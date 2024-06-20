Sunny Deol to collaborate with Telugu director Gopichand Malineni in 'SDGM'; calls it 'biggest action film'

Sunny Deol is gearing up for multiple film projects following his successful comeback with Gadar 2. He is set to begin shooting a new film with Telugu director Gopichand Malineni, tentatively titled SDGM. Additionally, Sunny has announced Border 2, the sequel to India's biggest war film, with shooting slated to begin soon and a planned release on Republic Day 2026

Sunny Deol recently announced that he will soon commence shooting for a new film. Following the massive success of his comeback movie, Gadar 2, Sunny seems determined to keep his schedule busy. He is currently working on Lahore 1947 alongside Preity Zinta and has now revealed a new project with Telugu director Gopichand Malineni. This upcoming film, tentatively titled SDGM, promises a 'Mass feast loading,' though specific details remain under wraps. Fans eagerly anticipate the collaboration between Sunny and Gopichand.

Announcement for Border 2

In addition to this, Sunny Deol has also announced the sequel to 'India’s biggest war film,' Border 2. On Instagram, Sunny shared a video teaser in which he says, '27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai.' His caption added, 'Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. India’s biggest war film, Border2.' Fans flooded the comments with excitement, many predicting it to be a blockbuster.

ALSO READ: Renukaswamy case: Actor Darshan, wife Vijayalakshmi performed puja following alleged murder, says report

Recent reports indicate that preparations for Border 2 are nearly complete, and shooting is expected to begin soon. A source mentioned that the team has been meticulously preparing to ensure the sequel lives up to the first film's grandeur. Shooting is scheduled to start in October. Another report suggested that the filmmakers aim to release Border 2 on Republic Day 2026. They plan for a premiere on Friday, January 23, 2026, to coincide with the Republic Day holiday on Monday, January 26, 2026, believing this date fitting for a film celebrating the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces. This film will feature Sunny Deol alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

ALSO READ: 'Shocking and heartbreaking': Actor Vijay mourns loss of 34 lives in Kallakurichi hooch incident

Latest Videos