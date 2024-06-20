'Shocking and heartbreaking': Actor Vijay mourns loss of 34 lives in Kallakurichi hooch incident

The hooch tragedy, which took place on Wednesday night, resulted in the deaths of at least 34 individuals, with over 60 people hospitalized. In a heartfelt message on X, Vijay said, "The news of the death of more than 25 people after consuming fake liquor in the Karunapuram area of Kallakurichi district is shocking and heartbreaking."

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Thalapathy Vijay on Thursday (June 20) expressed his condolences regarding the tragic deaths of 34 people from consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district. Calling the incident "shocking and heartbreaking," the Tamil actor voiced his concerns and urged the government to take immediate action.

The hooch tragedy, which took place on Wednesday night, resulted in the deaths of at least 34 individuals, with over 60 people hospitalized. In a heartfelt message on X, Vijay said, "The news of the death of more than 25 people after consuming fake liquor in the Karunapuram area of Kallakurichi district is shocking and heartbreaking."

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia; all you need to know

Vijay also slammed the government's "indifference" and called for stringent measures to prevent such incidents. "The fact that such an incident has occurred again shows the indifference of the government administration when it has not yet fully recovered from the tragedy of losing many lives due to the same incident last year," he remarked.

"I strongly request that the Tamil Nadu government take strict precautionary measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future," he added.

In response to the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin confirmed that the death toll had risen to 34. He announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment.

Tamil Nadu: Over 30 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi

To address the situation, CM Stalin has initiated an inquiry commission to investigate the incident and provide a comprehensive report. Additionally, the Tamil Nadu government has made administrative changes in light of the tragedy. District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has been transferred, and Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena has been suspended. MS Prasanth and Rajat Chaturvedi have been appointed as their replacements.

Latest Videos