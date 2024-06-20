Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Renukaswamy case: Actor Darshan, wife Vijayalakshmi performed puja following alleged murder, says report

    Renowned sandalwood actor Darshan is currently under investigation for his alleged involvement in the Renukaswamy murder case. New details have emerged indicating that Darshan performed a puja with his wife, Vijayalakshmi, shortly after the crime.

     

    Srishti ms
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

    According to reports, the actor visited his wife's residence following the disposal of Renukaswamy's body on June 9. A senior police officer disclosed that Darshan disposed of the body in the early hours of June 9 before heading to his wife's flat in Hoskerehalli. There, he performed a puja with Vijayalakshmi before traveling to Mysuru, where he was arrested on June 11.

    Police investigations found Darshan's footwear at Vijayalakshmi's residence. Consequently, on wednesday police summoned Vijayalakshmi to Annapoorneshwari Nagar for questioning, where she spent nearly five hours providing her statement. She explained how Darshan's footwear, specifically a pair of loafers, ended up at her flat, as well as whether anyone else had used them. The case is likely to treat Vijayalakshmi as a witness.
    Also Read: Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi appears before police for investigation

    The investigation also uncovered that Darshan's costume assistant, Raju from Attiguppe, had delivered the actor’s clothes and footwear to Vijayalakshmi after the incident.

    According to CNN-News18 reports that a security room within a shed initially housed Renukaswamy's body. The police have seized around 118 items related to the crime, including a vehicle and objects used to assault Renukaswamy. Notably, one of the accused allegedly used an electrical insulation device to torture the victim. Post-mortem, gold jewelry and a watch were stolen from Renukaswamy’s body.

    Darshan and his associates brutally beat Renukaswamy with sticks during the assault, according to the Karnataka police. At one point, he was even kicked in the groin, a blow that contributed to the severity of his injuries. Sources suggest that Pavithra Gowda, rumoured girlfriend of Darshan, instigated the actor to punish Renukaswamy. Consequently, the actor devised a plan to carry out the murder.

    On June 8, 2024, authorities discovered Renukaswamy's body at Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru. He was reportedly an employee at an Apollo Pharmacy in Chitradurga. Allegedly, Renuka Swamy had sent inappropriate messages to Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda, which led to the tragic sequence of events culminating in his murder.

    As the investigation continues, more details are expected to unfold, providing further clarity on the circumstances surrounding Renukaswamy's death and the involvement of actor Darshan and his associates.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
