Sunny Deol got emotional at the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Batwara 1947', recalling his grandparents' experiences during the Partition. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial, also starring Karan Deol, is set for an August 14, 2026 release.

Sunny Deol became emotional while sharing the early memories of his grandparents during the Partition at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie 'Batwara' in Mumbai today. Sunny Deol will be next seen in the film 'Batwara 1947' which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and also stars the actor's son Karan Deol. The film's trailer was launched today, which offered a glimpse into India's partition and its horrifying tales.

Sunny Deol on Partition Memories

"During the partition, my grandfather and grandmother were there, and they told us the stories which were very emotional. I have heard from them that how during that time in every village, whenever something used to happen, the first priority was to save themselves or hide because the situations were not right. There were a lot of stories like this. I don't wish to talk about it. I was lucky enough to spend most of my days in Punjab. So there are always some connections," Sunny Deol told media.

On Making 'Pure' Cinema

Sunny Deol also shared his love of working in movies whose stories sound "pure" to him and is societal in nature. "My films are associated with society. We never make a controversy about anything, nor will we ever want to or ever do, about such characters. That is why our stories are always pure; in my opinion, and every person who watches it, gets connected to some emotion. So I think that's the kind of cinema I love to do and I have been doing," said Sunny Deol.

About 'Batwara 1947'

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under Aamir Khan Productions, 'Batwara 1947' also stars Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles.

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, Batwara 1947 follows a family whose lives are irrevocably altered as violence, fear and forced migration tear apart communities that once lived side by side. Yet, amid unimaginable loss and deepening divisions, the film celebrates the courage to choose kindness over hatred and hope over despair, read a press note.

The movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026. Its music is composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. (ANI)