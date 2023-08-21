Sunny Deol finally addresses reports of Rs 56 crores loan on his Juhu home; Know details

After news of Sunny Deol's Juhu home getting auctioned got spread on social media like wildfire and also reports of Akshay Kumar coming forward to help him out came to the forefront, now Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol has finally spoken up about Rs 56 crores home loan on his Juhu home.

Sunny Deol has issued a statement through his team about the recent development regarding his reported loan and the auction of his Juhu home about his repayment. On Sunday, the Bank of Baroda issued a notice that his home in Juhu will be put up on e-auction to recover the loan the actor took from the bank. It got claimed that the Gadar 2 star owes Rs 56 crores. On Monday, the bank rejected the statement for technical reasons. Finally, Sunny Deol has addressed these ongoing news reports and given out an official statement clarifying the same via his team which shuts down rumours of Akshay Kumar helping him out.

ALSO READ: Barroz: Mohanlal's directorial debut breaks boundaries; ready for multilingual release

Addressing all these recent developments, the statement issued by Sunny Deol said, "We are in the process of resolving this issue. And the issue will get resolved. We request for no further speculation on the same." The statement also came after the team of Akshay Kumar clarified that he did not help Sunny with relieving the loan.

Earlier in the day, it got reported that the OMG 2 star came forward to help the Gadar 2 actor and allegedly offered to pay a big chunk of the loan to save Juhu home of Sunny Deol.

Sources quoted by a leading bollywood portal said, "Akshay Kumar had a meeting with Sunny Deol on Sunday, August 20, hours after the news of the notice spread like wildfire. He immediately decided to help the Gadar 2 (2023) actor. As part of the deal, Akshay Kumar will pay a huge chunk of the debt. Sunny Deol will repay the loan to Akshay Kumar within a stipulated time. The next step for Sunny Deol is to initiate a meeting with the bank officials."

Shortly after, the spokesperson of OMG 2 star Akshay Kumar finally clarified, "All such claims are absolutely untrue." On the work front, Sunny Deol is celebrating the success of Gadar 2. As of Monday morning, Gadar 2 has collected Rs 377.20 crores in India alone. The film is going strong at the box office and will break a few more records.

ALSO READ: Nazriya Nazim-Fahadh Faasil's 9th wedding anniversary: Actress shares a cute photo with their pet dog