Ahead of the trailer launch for 'Batwara 1947', Sunny Deol shared an emotional post with his mother, Prakash Kaur, dedicating the film to all mothers. The trailer for the much-awaited historical drama is scheduled to be released tomorrow.

Sunny Deol's Heartfelt Dedication

Ahead of the trailer launch of 'Batwara 1947', actor Sunny Deol shared an emotional post featuring his mother, Prakash Kaur, dedicating the upcoming historical drama to mothers across the world. The trailer of the much-awaited film is scheduled to be released tomorrow.

Taking to social media, Sunny Deol posted a heartfelt picture with his mother and described her as his greatest source of love, strength and courage. He also dedicated 'Batwara 1947' to all mothers, acknowledging their unconditional love and sacrifices. Sharing the post, Sunny Deol wrote, "Meri maa hi mera Rab hain. Mera pyaar, mera hausla, meri taaqat. 'Batwara 1947' main apni Maa aur duniya ki har Maa ko samarpit karta hoon. Trailer out tomorrow!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

About 'Batwara 1947'

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, 'Batwara 1947' has emerged as one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year. The film has generated significant attention since its announcement, with its posters and two teasers offering a glimpse into its emotionally charged narrative.

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, 'Batwara 1947' explores the human cost of one of history's most heartbreaking chapters while celebrating love, courage, sacrifice and resilience in the face of unimaginable adversity.

The film features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. It also marks the reunion of director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, 'Batwara 1947' features music by AR Rahman with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The historical drama is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14. (ANI)