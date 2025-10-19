Sunny Deol has turned 68. He was born on October 19, 1957. Having worked in many superhit films, Sunny delighted his fans on his birthday by announcing his new film, Gabru. Fans are thrilled by this announcement and are continuously commenting

Sunny Deol made a huge splash at the box office in 2023 with Gadar 2. It was considered his comeback movie. This year, in 2025, Sunny's film Jaat also created a buzz, earning over 100 crores. Today, October 19, is his birthday, and on this happy occasion, he shared some exciting news. He has announced his new film, Gabru, which has doubled the excitement of his fans. The film is set to release on March 13, 2026.

About Sunny Deol's new film Gabru

On his birthday, Sunny Deol announced his new film by sharing a video on Instagram. His powerful look from the movie has also been revealed. Along with the film's announcement, he wrote the caption - Strength is not what you show, strength is what you do. Thank you for all your love and blessings, here is something for all of you who were waiting. Gabru is coming to theaters. It's a story of courage and compassion. From my heart to the world. @iamsunnydeol @simranrishibagga @pritkamani @iamomchhangani. He announced that the movie will be released on March 13, 2026. A song has also been shared with the new poster, which is being well-received. Fans are continuously commenting on the post. Let us tell you that besides Gabru, Sunny will appear in 8 more films, which will be released in the next 3 years.

Sunny Deol will be seen in these films

Sunny Deol will appear in 8 films in the coming years. These films will be released in 2026, 2027, and 2028. The first film to be released is Border 2. This movie, directed by Anurag Singh, will be released on January 23, 2026. It stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonam Bajwa alongside him. Sunny's film Lahore 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. This film, also starring Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and Shabana Azmi, will be released in 2026. Sunny will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayana Part 1. This movie will be a Diwali 2026 release. His film Ikka is also coming in 2026. This movie will stream on OTT.

Sunny Deol's films to be released in 2027-28

Sunny Deol will also be seen in director Anil Sharma's Coal King. This film will be released in theaters in 2027. The sequel to his film Jaat will also come in 2027. The film Ramayana Part 2 will be released on the occasion of Diwali 2027. Meanwhile, director Anil Sharma's film Gadar 3 will be released in 2028.