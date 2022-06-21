Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunil Raoh makes a comeback through Thurthu Nirgamana in a different avatar!

    The Kannada film ‘Turthu Nirgamana’ is all set to release in the theatres on Friday, June 24.

    Sunil Raoh makes a comeback through Turtu Nirgamana in a different avatar drb
    Bengaluru, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    'Thurthu Nirgamana' is all set for release. The film which has been directed by Hemanth Rao will hit theatres on June 24. The film which has already raised expectations through its unique promotions is a unique tale. And it’s not just because of its storyline, even the characters in the film are known to be rather different from what you are usually in movies. Thurthu Nirgamana is Hemanth’s debut direction and also has the rare distinction of having veteran actors thus further raising the curiosity around the film.

    What’s more, the talented Sunil Raoh returns to the silver screen with this film. It is after 10 years that Sunil will be making a return to the movies. In fact, when he suddenly disappeared from Sandalwood, fans were left surprised. A talented actor like Sunil not being seen on screen despite having showcased what he’s capable of in hit films like Excuse Me, was a fact that was hard to miss.

    Yet opportunities didn’t chase him as expected. But now all that is in the past. Sunil has outdone himself in Thurthu Nirgamana in a role that he’s never done before. Sunil believes that the character will give him a huge break just like Excuse Me did a decade ago. And we will get to see what Sunil has done in the film shortly as it hits screens on June 24.

    Watch the trailer here:

