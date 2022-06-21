Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not on Netflix or Amazon Prime, Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad is to release on this OTT platform

    First Published Jun 21, 2022, 8:33 AM IST

    The May 20 release of Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad was a colossal flop at the movie office. Dhaakad will be accessible on the OTT platform ZEE5 beginning on July 1st.

    Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut, debuted on May 20 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and was a resounding box office disaster. Dhaakad will be accessible on the OTT platform ZEE5 beginning on July 1, and it was revealed a month after its debut.

    Dhaakad, a spy-thriller directed by Razneesh Ghai, stars Kangana as the protagonist, with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee playing supporting parts. The movie's main character is Agni (Kangana Ranaut), a special agent of the International Task Force tasked with taking down Rudraveer (Arjun Rampal), global armaments and human trafficker who also runs a coal mafia.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    She discovers several fairly disturbing realities about her tragedy during this war, one of which is even connected to Rudraveer. Her tragic childhood history frequently returns to the fore during this conflict.

    "Dhaakad was an intensive film that demanded a lot of physical and emotional development," Kangana Ranaut stated in reference to the movie's ZEE5 premiere. Indian movies may meet international standards and have leading roles for female action stars. Prepare to see me in action as a killing machine starting on July 1 only on ZEE5.

    The film’s Producer Deepak Mukut also said, “Dhaakad is a film that’s very close to all of our hearts. Usually action films are associated with the male actors in our industry, but here we made a film that redefines the action genre for actresses in Indian films and we are really proud of it."

    "Dhaakad is a must-watch movie for all action aficionados," said Manish Kalra, chief business officer. The film has a fiery Kangana in top form, in addition to an international staff choreographing its action sequences. We are thrilled to have collaborated with the producers to bring Dhaakad to a worldwide audience since it is also a film that is creating trends and has a lot of promise.

    Kangana Ranaut is presently putting the finishing touches on her forthcoming film, Emergency.
     

    Also Read: Ram Charan to join Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after Pooja Hegde?

    Also Read: After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Yoga Day 2022 Alia Bhatt yoga trainer shares actor fitness secret drb

    Alia Bhatt’s yoga trainer shares actor’s fitness secret

    International Yoga Day 2022 Malaika Arora yoga asana pictures and videos drb

    5 yoga asanas Malaika Arora does for a sexier body (pictures and videos)

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala drb

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala?

    Ram Charan to join Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after Pooja Hegde drb

    Ram Charan to join Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after Pooja Hegde?

    Shabaash Mithu Trailer: How Mithali Raj reacted to her biopic starring Taapsee Pannu snt

    Shabaash Mithu Trailer: How Mithali Raj reacted to her biopic starring Taapsee Pannu

    Recent Stories

    tennis How yoga, meditation and veganism transformed Novak Djokovic career snt

    How yoga, meditation and veganism transformed Novak Djokovic's career

    International Yoga Day 2022 Alia Bhatt yoga trainer shares actor fitness secret drb

    Alia Bhatt’s yoga trainer shares actor’s fitness secret

    World Music Day 2022: Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt to Hrithik Roshan, 10 actors who turned singers RBA

    World Music Day 2022: Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt to Hrithik Roshan, 10 actors who turned singers

    International Yoga Day 2022 Malaika Arora yoga asana pictures and videos drb

    5 yoga asanas Malaika Arora does for a sexier body (pictures and videos)

    International Day of Yoga 2022 Yoga brings peace, says PM Modi in Mysuru

    Yoga among most powerful unifying forces of the world: PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon