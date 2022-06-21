Not on Netflix or Amazon Prime, Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad is to release on this OTT platform

The May 20 release of Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad was a colossal flop at the movie office. Dhaakad will be accessible on the OTT platform ZEE5 beginning on July 1st.

Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut, debuted on May 20 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and was a resounding box office disaster. Dhaakad will be accessible on the OTT platform ZEE5 beginning on July 1, and it was revealed a month after its debut.

Dhaakad, a spy-thriller directed by Razneesh Ghai, stars Kangana as the protagonist, with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee playing supporting parts. The movie's main character is Agni (Kangana Ranaut), a special agent of the International Task Force tasked with taking down Rudraveer (Arjun Rampal), global armaments and human trafficker who also runs a coal mafia.

Image: Still from the trailer

She discovers several fairly disturbing realities about her tragedy during this war, one of which is even connected to Rudraveer. Her tragic childhood history frequently returns to the fore during this conflict.

"Dhaakad was an intensive film that demanded a lot of physical and emotional development," Kangana Ranaut stated in reference to the movie's ZEE5 premiere. Indian movies may meet international standards and have leading roles for female action stars. Prepare to see me in action as a killing machine starting on July 1 only on ZEE5.