Malaika Arora to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood’s 7 actresses that swear by Yoga

International Yoga Day 2022: Here are seven actresses from Bollywood who swear by yoga for a fitter, flexible and healthier body.

Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

When it comes to fitness, yoga is considered one of the most preferred forms of exercise that not only promises you a healthier body but also the find that is relaxed, flexible, toned and fitter. There are many actresses from the Hindi film industry who turn to yoga when it comes to their fitness. These actresses perform yoga on a daily basis to keep their bodies healthy, rejuvenated and fit while at the same time, being able to move every single muscle of their body with much ease. On this International Yoga Day, here are seven Bollywood actresses who will inspire you to do yoga on a daily basis to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Malaika Arora: She is one of the hottest actresses in the Hindi film industry who continues to set the internet on fire with her sizzling pictures. The actress leans to yoga for maintaining her body. She also often posts pictures and videos of herself performing different yoga asanas.

Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty: It will not be wrong to say that Shilpa Shetty is the pioneer in making yoga famous in the film industry. More than a decade ago Shilpa released a video album of herself performing various yoga asanas, teaching them to all beginners.

Image: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan: It is no secret that the secret to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fabulous body is nothing but yoga. The actress never fails to practice yoga at her residence every morning. She is very particular about her fitness regime and never skips her yoga session. Along with this, she also meditates.

Image: Anushka Yoga/Instagram

Alia Bhatt: If it is about performing even the most difficult of asanas, Alia Bhatt has done it with ease and finesse. She is also one of the many actresses in the Hindi cinema who includes yoga in her fitness regime.

Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday: Youngest of the lot, Ananya Panday also swears by yoga on a daily basis. She practices yoga with her trainer Anshuka Parwani, who is one of Bollywood’s favourite yoga instructors. Apart from Ananya, she also trains Kareena Kapoor Khan Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone among many others.

Image: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone: Similar to many other actresses, Deepika Padukone is also regular with yoga. She performs different asanas, from the easy ones to the most difficult ones, with much ease. Interestingly, in her last released movie Gehraiyaan, she played the role of a yoga instructor.

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram