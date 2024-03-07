Sunil Grover shares morphed picture with Rihanna and Kapil Sharma, has netizens Laughing Out Loud!

Sunil Grover is very active on social media and frequently provides intriguing posts that pique the interest of his fans. Surprisingly, Sunil Grover is currently generating headlines for his latest photo with Rihanna and Kapil Sharma. Yes! This photo uploaded by the 'Sunflower' actor is currently trending on the internet, and for good reason. Sunil took to Instagram to share a hilariously altered photo of himself and Kapil standing with Rihanna.

The photo

To clarify, the image is from Rihanna's India diaries, when she was departing India from Jamnagar following Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event. The initial photo showed Rihanna posing with two paparazzi. However, the modified image substituted the pap's face with Sunil and Kapil. Sunil captioned the image, "Ha ha ha".

Everyone was stunned by the image, and various celebrities, including Jasmine Bhasin, Mouni Roy, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, reacted to it. Meanwhile, on the job front, Sunil is gearing up to partner with Kapil Sharma once more, this time for Netflix's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', which will premiere on March 30 at 8 p.m. It will be a weekly show, with new guests and episodes introduced every Saturday at 8 p.m.