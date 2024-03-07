Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty visits Ram Mandir, shares experience 'Craving to see him live'

    Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty paid a visit to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir and expressed his immense excitement at seeing Lord Shri Ram through an Instagram post.

    Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty visits Ram Mandir, shares experience 'Craving to see him live' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

    The Ayodhya Ram Mandir has become a watershed point in Indian history, bringing enormous joy to numerous Indians, yet only a few were graced with the divine opportunity to see the idol of Ram Lalla firsthand at the inaugural celebration. Days after the consecration event, Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty paid a visit to the Ram Mandir and expressed his immense excitement at seeing Lord Shri Ram. In his note, he wrote, "I've wanted to watch Prana Pratista live since the day of the Prana. I find his eyes real, and I've zoomed in on many of his photographs to see how they can be so lifelike."

    He went on to discuss his explanation for how the sculptor created such a lifelike portrayal of the eyes employing an illusionary technique. Further discussing how grateful he feels to have seen Ram Lalla in person, he stated, "Today I got to view him from a distance, as few lucky people do. I got to sit in front of him for almost half an hour and admire him."

    Also read: Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, gets married again; read details

    Rakshit Shetty's post

    In a nicely ordered series of ideas, Rakshit said that he had never experienced a feeling like this before, saying, "This affection felt different. Perhaps that is what Ram creates out of us. For me, Jesus was more than a deity; he was a living art form."  Rakshit Shetty went on to say that this was a heavenly coincidence, recalling a moment in his life. He added, "A few years ago, during lockdown, for some reason, I calculated when I would complete 504 moon cycles." I took note of the date and then completely forgot about it.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, gets married again; read details RBA

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, gets married again; read details

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Disha Patani and team jets off to Italy for a song shoot, see picture NIR

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Disha Patani and team jets off to Italy for a song shoot, see picture

    Arshad Warsi's wife Maria Goretti slams Ambani's for using elephants as 'prop' at their pre-wedding ceremony RKK

    Arshad Warsi's wife Maria Goretti slams Ambani's for using elephants as 'prop' at their pre-wedding ceremony

    I Felt Damaged Inside', says Imran Khan talks about 'mental health battle' RBA

    'I Felt Damaged Inside', says Imran Khan talks about 'mental health battle'

    All you need to know: Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding lehenga saree comes with poetic ode to Indian heritage RKK

    All you need to know: Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding lehenga saree comes with poetic ode to Indian heritage

    Recent Stories

    Ankit Saxena murder case: Delhi court convicts three for hate crime in national capital AJR

    Ankit Saxena murder case: Delhi court convicts three for hate crime in national capital

    7 essential nighttime rituals for effective weight loss gcw eai

    7 essential nighttime rituals for effective weight loss

    Who is Somi Khan? Meet Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan's wife RBA

    Who is Somi Khan? Meet Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan's wife

    PM Modi in Srinagar, says 'New Jammu & Kashmir poised for bright tomorrow despite challenges' (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi in Srinagar, says 'New Jammu & Kashmir poised for bright tomorrow despite challenges' (WATCH)

    Bengaluru water crisis: Industrial areas now bears the brunt AJR

    Bengaluru water crisis: Industrial areas now bears the brunt

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon