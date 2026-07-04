Actor Sumona Chakravarti revealed that she underwent endometriosis surgery in May. After a two-month social media detox for healing, she shared her experience, her new perspective on life, and her plans to build a community around women's health.
Actor Sumona Chakravarti on Saturday revealed that she underwent endometriosis surgery in May. In a detailed Instagram post, Sumona opened up about her health struggles, her decision to take a social media detox, and the refreshed outlook she's now embracing toward life. "Hellooo there! Happy to resurface after a long time. I've been living under a rock for the last two months. I consciously stayed away from social media (for the majority of it atleast). On 4th May, I underwent surgery for the excision of my endometriosis, which had unfortunately progressed massively despite me trying to manage it for years. I guess it was finally time for me to say goodbye to it,"she wrote.
Endometriosis is a common and often painful condition that happens when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus itself. "I've spent the last two months healing- physically and mentally. And today, I can honestly say that I'm well. In fact, very well. My doctor, @anshumalaakulkarni and her team are nothing less than angels to me. For fixing me, taking care of me, and understanding what I was going through when nobody else really could. I will forever be grateful. I'm sharing this not for promotion or sympathy, but simply because this experience has brought about a massive shift in my perspective towards life," she added.
A New Approach to Social Media
On taking a break from social media, she said she would like to create an online space where she "can talk about health- physical and mental, perimenopause, endometriosis, general wellness." "From wanting to delete WhatsApp and Instagram completely to realising that it really wasn't a practical move. After all, I'm not retiring to the mountains just yet. I have work. Family. Friends. Life. What I do want to change, however, is the way I use social media. I was never chasing the number game-be it likes, comments or followers. What I'd like instead is to build a community of like-minded humans. Especially women. A space where we can talk about health- physical and mental, perimenopause, endometriosis, general wellness. travel, places you've visited or want to, books I've read, plants, dogs, cats, food. choosing to be single, being independent, being child-free, or simply being a DINK (Double Income, No Kids) couple. These are just ideas in my head that I'm sharing. I don't yet know exactly how I'm going to execute them," she expressed.
Have a look at her post here View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti) Sumona is best known for her stint in shows such as 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain and 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)