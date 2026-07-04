Actor Sumona Chakravarti revealed that she underwent endometriosis surgery in May. After a two-month social media detox for healing, she shared her experience, her new perspective on life, and her plans to build a community around women's health.

Actor Sumona Chakravarti on Saturday revealed that she underwent endometriosis surgery in May. In a detailed Instagram post, Sumona opened up about her health struggles, her decision to take a social media detox, and the refreshed outlook she's now embracing toward life. "Hellooo there! Happy to resurface after a long time. I've been living under a rock for the last two months. I consciously stayed away from social media (for the majority of it atleast). On 4th May, I underwent surgery for the excision of my endometriosis, which had unfortunately progressed massively despite me trying to manage it for years. I guess it was finally time for me to say goodbye to it,"she wrote.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Endometriosis is a common and often painful condition that happens when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus itself. "I've spent the last two months healing- physically and mentally. And today, I can honestly say that I'm well. In fact, very well. My doctor, @anshumalaakulkarni and her team are nothing less than angels to me. For fixing me, taking care of me, and understanding what I was going through when nobody else really could. I will forever be grateful. I'm sharing this not for promotion or sympathy, but simply because this experience has brought about a massive shift in my perspective towards life," she added.

A New Approach to Social Media

On taking a break from social media, she said she would like to create an online space where she "can talk about health- physical and mental, perimenopause, endometriosis, general wellness." "From wanting to delete WhatsApp and Instagram completely to realising that it really wasn't a practical move. After all, I'm not retiring to the mountains just yet. I have work. Family. Friends. Life. What I do want to change, however, is the way I use social media. I was never chasing the number game-be it likes, comments or followers. What I'd like instead is to build a community of like-minded humans. Especially women. A space where we can talk about health- physical and mental, perimenopause, endometriosis, general wellness. travel, places you've visited or want to, books I've read, plants, dogs, cats, food. choosing to be single, being independent, being child-free, or simply being a DINK (Double Income, No Kids) couple. These are just ideas in my head that I'm sharing. I don't yet know exactly how I'm going to execute them," she expressed.

Have a look at her post here View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti) Sumona is best known for her stint in shows such as 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain and 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. (ANI)