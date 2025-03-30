Sulli's family accuses Kim Soo Hyun after the Kim Sae Ron minor dating scandal

Read Full Article

After Kim Sae Ron, another late actress, Sulli's family has now raised serious allegations regarding Kim Soo Hyun. The family claimed that Sulli was forced to act in explicit scenes with co star Kim Soo Hyun even though they had a body double for that scene.

Allegations by Sulli’s Family

Late actress Sulli's family has stated that during the actress's funeral in 2019, they got to know about the details of her explicit scenes in real life. They alleged that this was not informed during the script narration, but later she was forced to do the scenes by herself even though they had a body double.

Questions Raised About the Filming Process

The family raised questions to the makers about why the body double was not used and why Sulli was forced to do the scenes. They have now demanded a clear-cut explanation about what happened and why things happened that way. She demanded the co-actor Kim Soo Hyun and the film's director Lee Sa Rang regarding these allegations.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Response

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, reacted to the allegations and stated that they are verifying the facts surrounding the allegations. The actor has not yet issued a personal statement addressing the claims.

Connection to Kim Sae-Ron Scandal

The allegations against Kim Soo Hyun have surfaced amidst his involvement in the Kim Sae-Ron dating scandal. Reports suggest that Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae-Ron when she was underage, further intensifying public scrutiny.

Impact on Sulli’s Mental Health

Sulli, who tragically passed away in 2019 due to depression linked to cyberbullying, reportedly faced immense emotional distress during her career. Her family believes that incidents like the filming of Real contributed to her struggles that led to death.

