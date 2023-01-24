Did Nora Fatehi take money from Sukesh Chandrasekhar to buy house in Morocco? Read this

Problems are not going to be ending anytime soon for Nora Fatehi. Now the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has hit back at the star. He gave an official statement that revealed that Nora Fatehi took money from him to buy a house in Morocco.

Actress Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez are making it to the headlines every now and then ever since their name came up in the Rs. 200 cr money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The actresses are now facing hard times since that time as they got summoned countless times by ED (Enforcement Directorate) to give in their statements related to the entire 215 crores money laundering case. But more specifically, Nora, who has turned as a witness in this case against Sukesh, had placed allegations that Sukesh promised her a big house and lavish lifestyle to be his girlfriend. But now the conman has finally spoken up against the actress in his latest statement to the media.

Sukesh statement to the media read, "Today, Nora talks about me promising her a house. But, she took large amount from me to buy a house for her family in Casablanca, Morocco."

He also adds, "I wanted to give her Range Rover. But as the car was not available in stock, she wanted in urgent. I gave her the BMW S series. She used that for a long time. Since she was a non-Indian. She asked me to register it on the name of her best friend's husband Bobby name."

Nora recently made starry appearances in the songs, Manike from Thank God and Jedha Nasha from An Action Hero. She also displayed her fine acting chops in the music video Achcha Silaa Diya with Rajkummar Rao, sung by B Praak, and lyrics by Jaani. All these three songs are massive hits. Nora never fails to spread her charm. Her smooth dance moves are the proof.

