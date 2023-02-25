Sukesh Chandrasekhar defends Jacqueline Fernandez, says she had 'no involvement' in 200 crores extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez is in the headlines for quite some time now after her name came up in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the headlines and grabbed all the limelight in the past for all the wrong reasons after her name came up in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 cr extortion case. The conman got accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter.

Sukesh, who is in jail, had wished the actress on Valentine Day. Yesterday, when Sukesh got presented before Patiala House Court in Delhi, the conman made another statement about his alleged girlfriend. According to reports in a leading Indian television portal, Sukesh Chandrasekhar got presented before Patiala House Court in Delhi, where he made statements about his alleged girlfriend, Jacqueline Fernandez.

ALSO READ: On Valentine's Day, Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends Jacqueline Fernandez a message from outside court

He denied her involvement in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. He also added, "Jacqueline is not a part of this case. She does not need to worry. I am there to protect her."

Earlier, when Sukesh was presented at Delhi court by the Economic Offences Wing during Valentine's Day. While walking out, he had told a reporter to wish the Ram Setu actress Happy Valentine Day after he got asked about their relationship.

The actress turned witness in an EOW case and recently told the court in the last week, "Sukesh has played with my emotions, made my life hell and ruined my career and livelihood."

Further, when Sukesh got quipped about his relationship with Jacqueline. Giving an apt response about same, Sukesh said, "Wish her a happy Valentine day from my end." Sukesh added, "When you love someone, you protect them." When the media asked him about Nora Fatehi and if he offered money to her, he called her a 'gold digger'. He said, "I do not comment on gold diggers."

In an earlier interaction at the Patiala House Court, Cirkus actress Jacqueline Fernandez made several shocking revelations in relation to her ex Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She had said, "He never mentioned he was calling from jail. Or, that he was in jail. He used to call from one corner with a curtain and a sofa in the background."

ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends Rs 100 crores legal notice to TV actress Chahatt Khanna for causing 'damage'