On Valentine's Day, Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends Jacqueline Fernandez a message from outside court

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has given a sweet message for ex and Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez in a recent media interaction. Read on to know more details on the same.

On Tuesday, conman Sukesh Chandrashekar was snapped while exiting a National Investigation Agency courtroom amid high security. Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who got accused of extorting Rs 217 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter, has wished actress Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Sukesh and Jacqueline's apparent relationship came to the headlines after the former confessed about it in front of the Enforcement Directorate. On Tuesday, he got papped while exiting a National Investigation Agency courtroom amid high security.

While Sukesh got taken out of the court, a group of reporters asked him questions. When Sukesh got questioned about his ex-girlfriend allegations made against him, Sukesh replied that he "Does not want to comment anything about her. She has her reasons to say. I do not want to say anything."

The actress has turned witness in an EOW case and recently told the court, "Sukesh has played with my emotions, made my life hell and ruined my career and livelihood."

Further, when he got quipped about his relationship with Jacqueline. Giving an apt reply to this, Sukesh said, "Wish her a happy Valentine day from my end." Sukesh also added, "When you love someone, you try to protect them." When the media asked him about Nora Fatehi and if he offered money to her, he called her a 'gold digger'. He said, "I do not comment on gold diggers."

In an earlier interaction at the Patiala House Court, Cirkus actress Jacqueline Fernandez made several shocking revelations in relation to her ex Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She said, "He never mentioned he was calling from jail or that he was in jail. He used to call from one corner with a curtain and a sofa in the background."

