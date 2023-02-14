Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On Valentine's Day, Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends Jacqueline Fernandez a message from outside court

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar has given a sweet message for ex and Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez in a recent media interaction. Read on to know more details on the same.

    On Valentine's Day, Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends Jacqueline Fernandez a message from outside court vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    On Tuesday, conman Sukesh Chandrashekar was snapped while exiting a National Investigation Agency courtroom amid high security. Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who got accused of extorting Rs 217 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter, has wished actress Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

    Sukesh and Jacqueline's apparent relationship came to the headlines after the former confessed about it in front of the Enforcement Directorate. On Tuesday, he got papped while exiting a National Investigation Agency courtroom amid high security.

    ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends Rs 100 crores legal notice to TV actress Chahatt Khanna for causing 'damage'

    While Sukesh got taken out of the court, a group of reporters asked him questions. When Sukesh got questioned about his ex-girlfriend allegations made against him, Sukesh replied that he "Does not want to comment anything about her. She has her reasons to say. I do not want to say anything." 

    The actress has turned witness in an EOW case and recently told the court, "Sukesh has played with my emotions, made my life hell and ruined my career and livelihood."

    Further, when he got quipped about his relationship with Jacqueline. Giving an apt reply to this, Sukesh said, "Wish her a happy Valentine day from my end." Sukesh also added, "When you love someone, you try to protect them." When the media asked him about Nora Fatehi and if he offered money to her, he called her a 'gold digger'. He said, "I do not comment on gold diggers."

    In an earlier interaction at the Patiala House Court, Cirkus actress Jacqueline Fernandez made several shocking revelations in relation to her ex Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She said, "He never mentioned he was calling from jail or that he was in jail. He used to call from one corner with a curtain and a sofa in the background."

    ALSO READ: Pathaan Third Saturday Box Office: SRK starrer espionage-spy-thriller exceeds Rs 450 crores in Hindi on day 18

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 5:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE: Baron Corbin takes a dig at Cody Rhodes family on RAW; gets sneak-attacked by him (WATCH)-ayh

    WWE: Baron Corbin takes a dig at Cody Rhodes' family on RAW; gets sneak-attacked by him (WATCH)

    Has Vijay Varma made relationship with rumored GF Tamannaah Bhatia official on Valentine's Day?; know details vma

    Has Vijay Varma made relationship with rumored GF Tamannaah Bhatia official on Valentine's Day?; know details

    pro-wrestling So bummed - Fans express disappointment over missing superstars in WWE 2K23 initial release-ayh

    'So bummed' - Fans express disappointment over missing superstars in WWE 2K23's initial release

    Akshay Kumar to essay iconic role of Raju in awaited 'Hera Pheri 3' alongside Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty vma

    Akshay Kumar to essay iconic role of Raju in awaited 'Hera Pheri 3' alongside Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty

    Valentines Day 2023: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's latest lovey-dovey photo goes viral; gets positive comments RBA

    Valentine's Day 2023: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's latest lovey-dovey photo goes viral; gets positive comment

    Recent Stories

    IIT Bombay refutes charges of caste discrimination in institute after student's death - adt

    IIT Bombay refutes charges of caste discrimination in institute after student's death

    football Jakub Jankto comes out as gay: Here's how Czech Republic Sparta Prague Getafe player ex-wife reacted snt

    Jakub Jankto comes out as gay: Here's how Czech Republic footballer's ex-wife reacted

    PM Modi calls Air India-Airbus deal 'landmark event' as Tata orders 250 aircrafts AJR

    PM Modi calls Air India-Airbus deal 'landmark event' as Tata orders 250 aircrafts

    pro-wrestling WWE: Baron Corbin takes a dig at Cody Rhodes family on RAW; gets sneak-attacked by him (WATCH)-ayh

    WWE: Baron Corbin takes a dig at Cody Rhodes' family on RAW; gets sneak-attacked by him (WATCH)

    Tata owned Air India to buy 250 jets from Airbus announces N Chandrasekaran gcw

    Tata-owned Air India to buy 250 jets from Airbus, announces N Chandrasekaran

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon