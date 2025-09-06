Ibrahim Qadri, Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike, recalls his tough past and how resembling the superstar turned his life around—from struggling for meals to becoming one of the highest-paid doppelgangers

Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike, Ibrahim Qadri, has opened up about his difficult past and how closely resembling Bollywood’s biggest star has completely transformed his life.

In a conversation with Lallantop, Ibrahim recalled his early years in Gujarat’s Junagadh, where he worked as an artist painting hoarding boards. He admitted that survival was extremely tough back then—at times, he struggled to manage even two meals a day.

Things took an unexpected turn when his family and friends began noticing his striking resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan. Ibrahim shared that during a trip to Rajkot to watch an IPL match, the crowd mistook him for SRK, creating a stampede-like situation. Though overwhelming, that moment marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

He explained that before fame, he often went without work, especially as digital boards replaced traditional hand-painted ones. Life was almost hand-to-mouth. Today, however, the situation is very different—he can live more comfortably, something he once could not even imagine.

Speaking about his journey as a professional doppelganger, Ibrahim admitted that when he first started attending events, he had little idea how to carry himself like Shah Rukh Khan. He wasn’t trained to speak, dance, or behave like the actor, which even led to him being denied payments on some occasions. At one event, an audience member remarked that merely looking like SRK wasn’t enough. Ibrahim said that this criticism motivated him to truly work on his performance. Over time, he learned to walk, talk, and act like the superstar.

Today, Ibrahim charges anywhere between ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh for appearances, depending on the event. He considers himself among the highest-paid celebrity doubles in the country and believes that his presence has opened up more opportunities for other Shah Rukh Khan lookalikes as well, since events he turns down often go to them.

While he frequently travels across India and abroad for shows, Ibrahim makes it a point to decline invitations from comedy programs. According to him, such shows often make fun of both the lookalikes and Shah Rukh Khan himself, something he refuses to be a part of.