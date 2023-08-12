Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suhana Khan gives Rs 1000 to needy woman, netizens praise her kindheartedness; watch video

    Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, is slated to make her film debut with 'The Archies.' Millions of people applauded the star kid's wonderful act after quitting an event.
     

    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    Suhana Khan was among the Bollywood celebs who attended the premiere of Koel Purie Rinchet's debut novel 'Clearly Invisible in Paris' in Mumbai. On August 11, numerous celebrities, including Gauri Khan, Kabir Bedi, and others, attended the event.Suhana Khan, who will co-star with Koel Purie Rinchet in 'The Archies,' won the hearts of millions with her wonderful gesture following the book launch. When the star child was leaving the event, she was accosted by a woman who asked for money, and Suhana swiftly opened her handbag and handed her two RS500 currency notes.

    Following the lovely act, the woman leaped for pleasure and thanked Suhana. As soon as the video got viral, admirers couldn't stop commenting on it. They appreciated Suhana's small gesture, which brought joy to the faces of those in need.
    FANS' REACTIONS: “I love her vibe in this one. The smile. The generosity. Giving the money again.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “I SWEAR SHE IS THE SWEETEST,” while another commented, “She’s so sweet heart girl.” Another fan wrote, “Jo be hay yar tum log jitni be apni awqat dikhao comments May â€æking ki Princess nay dil jeet lia hay.”

    Suhana Khan will make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's forthcoming film, "The Archies." She will appear in the role of Veronica Lodge. Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi Dot all play important roles in the film. The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the popular comic book, will be available on Netflix soon.

