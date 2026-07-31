Actor Sudesh Berry has sparked debate after praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a recent podcast. His remarks, including comparing the PM to Lord Vishnu and criticising protesters, have gone viral.

Actor Sudesh Berry has made headlines after expressing strong admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent appearance on the Accompany Akki podcast. Speaking about his respect for the Prime Minister, Berry said he considers Modi to be an "avatar of Lord Vishnu" and even expressed a desire to wash the Prime Minister's feet and drink that water as a mark of reverence.

Recalling how he once washed his mother's feet out of respect, the actor said he would like to do the same for PM Modi if he ever got the opportunity to meet him. Berry added that although he has never met the Prime Minister personally, he respects him in the same way people worship God without having seen Him.

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Actor criticises Jantar Mantar protest

During the conversation, Berry also criticised the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and those who participated in a recent protest at Jantar Mantar. He dismissed the organisation, saying it was taking the country backwards and claimed that merely staging protests would not contribute to society.

The actor suggested that people should instead focus on public welfare by building parks for children, establishing old-age homes and helping provide medical treatment to those in need. He also mocked the party's name and questioned its purpose.

Defends PM Modi against criticism

Berry strongly defended Prime Minister Modi against his critics, saying he could not understand why some people continued to target him. He also claimed that "Ram Rajya" had arrived in India and described the Prime Minister as a leader whose "aura" could not be diminished by criticism.

Several of Berry's remarks from the podcast have since gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from users. While some praised his comments, others disagreed with his views, leading to widespread discussion online.