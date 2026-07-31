Aryan Khan has once again become the centre of dating speculation after a viral video showed him leaving a London casino with a woman identified as Vinnie Takair. The clip has sparked widespread curiosity online.

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, has found himself back in the spotlight after a video of him in London surfaced on social media. The viral clip, shared by several fan pages, appears to show Aryan leaving a casino alongside a woman, prompting fresh discussions about his personal life.

Known for maintaining a low profile despite being one of Bollywood's most talked-about star kids, Aryan rarely addresses rumours surrounding his relationships. However, his public appearances often become a topic of conversation among fans.

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Who is the woman seen with Aryan?

Soon after the video went viral, social media users began trying to identify the woman accompanying Aryan. Internet users believe she is Vinnie Takair, whose name quickly started trending alongside the clip.

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Around the same time, Vinnie shared a series of photographs from her London trip on Instagram with the caption, "London, ily." Although the timing of her post added fuel to online speculation, neither Aryan nor Vinnie has commented on the rumours or confirmed any relationship.

Dating rumours continue to swirl

Aryan has previously been linked with actress-model Larissa Bonesi, though those reports were never officially confirmed. The latest London sighting has once again sparked debate among fans, with many wondering whether the pair are dating or were simply spending time together as friends.

At present, there is no official confirmation about the nature of Aryan Khan and Vinnie Takair's relationship. Until either of them addresses the speculation, the viral casino outing remains just another social media talking point, with fans continuing to share theories and reactions online.