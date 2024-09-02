Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer beats 3rd weekend collection of 'Baahubali 2' Hindi; Read on

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 has achieved a remarkable third weekend at the box office, earning Rs 47 crore nett over three days, with a standout Rs 22 crore nett on Sunday. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film has set a new record for the highest third weekend earnings for a Hindi film

Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 has had a phenomenal third weekend at the box office, earning about Rs 47 crore nett over three days, with Sunday alone contributing Rs 22 crore nett. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film has set a new record for the highest third weekend earnings for a Hindi film, surpassing the previous record held by Baahubali 2 (Hindi), which earned around Rs 42.50 crore nett.

After 18 days of its release, Stree 2 has accumulated a notable Rs 480 crore nett, and it’s on track to cross the Rs 500 crore mark by the end of its fourth week. The film features a star-studded cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, and is produced by Maddock Films. Its remarkable box office performance has solidified its status as an all-time blockbuster.

Stree 2 has already exceeded the lifetime Hindi collection of KGF Chapter 2, which was Rs 427 crore, and is poised to achieve the highest third week earnings in Hindi cinema history. The film’s next major milestone is the Rs 500 crore club, which is expected to be reached within the coming week.

In terms of return on investment, Stree 2 is proving to be a significant success for Maddock Films. Dinesh Vijan’s production is likely to become one of the top performers among films in the Rs 500 crore club. With its success, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on Stree 3, which has been confirmed and is currently in the scripting phase.

In comparison, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, released in 2017 and directed by SS Rajamouli, is known for its epic action and visual grandeur. It remains one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever, continuing to be a benchmark in Indian cinema.

