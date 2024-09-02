Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer beats 3rd weekend collection of 'Baahubali 2' Hindi; Read on

    Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 has achieved a remarkable third weekend at the box office, earning Rs 47 crore nett over three days, with a standout Rs 22 crore nett on Sunday. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film has set a new record for the highest third weekend earnings for a Hindi film

    Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer beats 3rd weekend collection of 'Baahubali 2' Hindi; Read on ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 1:43 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

    Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 has had a phenomenal third weekend at the box office, earning about Rs 47 crore nett over three days, with Sunday alone contributing Rs 22 crore nett. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film has set a new record for the highest third weekend earnings for a Hindi film, surpassing the previous record held by Baahubali 2 (Hindi), which earned around Rs 42.50 crore nett.

    After 18 days of its release, Stree 2 has accumulated a notable Rs 480 crore nett, and it’s on track to cross the Rs 500 crore mark by the end of its fourth week. The film features a star-studded cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, and is produced by Maddock Films. Its remarkable box office performance has solidified its status as an all-time blockbuster.

    ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumour: Actor spotted without wedding ring; SHOCKING video goes viral

    Stree 2 has already exceeded the lifetime Hindi collection of KGF Chapter 2, which was Rs 427 crore, and is poised to achieve the highest third week earnings in Hindi cinema history. The film’s next major milestone is the Rs 500 crore club, which is expected to be reached within the coming week.

    In terms of return on investment, Stree 2 is proving to be a significant success for Maddock Films. Dinesh Vijan’s production is likely to become one of the top performers among films in the Rs 500 crore club. With its success, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on Stree 3, which has been confirmed and is currently in the scripting phase.

    In comparison, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, released in 2017 and directed by SS Rajamouli, is known for its epic action and visual grandeur. It remains one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever, continuing to be a benchmark in Indian cinema.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: Actor spotted without wedding ring; SHOCKING video goes viral RBA

    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumour: Actor spotted without wedding ring; SHOCKING video goes viral

    Kiccha Sudeep celebrates birthday with fans; reveals new movie updates, expresses gratitude

    Kiccha Sudeep celebrates birthday with fans; reveals new movie updates, expresses gratitude

    Government summons Netflix India's content chief amid 'IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack' web series row RKK

    Government summons Netflix India's content chief amid 'IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack' web series row

    WATCH: 'Yudhra' reveals first track 'Saathiya' showcasing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan's chemistry NTI

    WATCH: 'Yudhra' reveals first track 'Saathiya' showcasing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan’s chemistry

    Bengaluru Actress Samyukta Hornad adopts neurologically weak Tiger cub at Bannerghatta Biological Park vkp

    Bengaluru: Actress Samyukta Hornad adopts neurologically weak Tiger cub at Bannerghatta Biological Park

    Recent Stories

    Weight loss to muscle cramps: 7 health benefits of homemade pickles RKK

    Weight loss to muscle cramps: 7 health benefits of homemade pickles

    Gardening Hacks: Grow plants fertilizer-free with homemade solutions NTI

    Gardening Hacks: Grow plants fertilizer-free with homemade solutions

    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: Actor spotted without wedding ring; SHOCKING video goes viral RBA

    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumour: Actor spotted without wedding ring; SHOCKING video goes viral

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders KPSC re-exam amid protests vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders KPSC re-exam amid protests

    Explained What is symbiosexuality? New sexual orientation challenging traditional views AJR

    Explained: What is symbiosexuality? New sexual orientation challenging traditional views

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon