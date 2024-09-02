Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumour: Actor spotted without wedding ring; SHOCKING video goes viral

    Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have long been suspected to divorce. The stars haven't addressed the allegations, but their frequent solo outings have worried fans. The charges included a new video showing Abhishek without his wedding band.

    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: Actor spotted without wedding ring; SHOCKING video goes viral RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 1:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

    Abhishek Bachchan walked out in Mumbai amid divorce rumours, possibly fuelling them. Rumours of a divorce between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been circulating for some time. Although the stars have not responded to the claims, their recent solo outings have concerned fans. Amid these allegations, a fresh video showed Abhishek out and about sans his wedding band.

    In a video posted on Instagram by Galatta India, Abhishek is seen going down a city road. The actor is wearing a pink sweater and jeans. The video points out that he is not wearing his wedding band. However, we (Newsable) are unable to verify the news. Abhishek also keeps his distance from the camera throughout the video. Watch the video below.

    Also Read: Aishwarya Rai once talked about her 'secret marriage' with Salman Khan; here's what she said

    Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for seventeen years and have a daughter named Aaradhya. While the pair has been quiet about their relationship and marriage for years, fans became concerned that all was not well when they attended a wedding separately.

    Also Read: Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey to JOIN Bigg Boss 18? Read this

    Abhishek and Aishwarya attended separate high-profile weddings in July of this year. While Abhishek came with the Bachchan family, Aishwarya was seen entering with her daughter Aaradhya. Although this raised questions, images inside the wedding site showed Aishwarya and Abhishek sitting together throughout the ceremony. The rumours resurfaced when Aishwarya left for an overseas vacation shortly after the wedding sans Abhishek. Abhishek recently flew to Paris without Aishwarya.

    Amidst all of this, Reddit observed Abhishek like a post on divorce, leading to a social media catastrophe. Although all eyes have been on the pair since, Abhishek and Aishwarya have ignored the commotion. They have yet to publish a statement about the rumour.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kiccha Sudeep celebrates birthday with fans; reveals new movie updates, expresses gratitude

    Kiccha Sudeep celebrates birthday with fans; reveals new movie updates, expresses gratitude

    Government summons Netflix India's content chief amid 'IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack' web series row RKK

    Government summons Netflix India's content chief amid 'IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack' web series row

    WATCH: 'Yudhra' reveals first track 'Saathiya' showcasing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan's chemistry NTI

    WATCH: 'Yudhra' reveals first track 'Saathiya' showcasing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan’s chemistry

    Bengaluru Actress Samyukta Hornad adopts neurologically weak Tiger cub at Bannerghatta Biological Park vkp

    Bengaluru: Actress Samyukta Hornad adopts neurologically weak Tiger cub at Bannerghatta Biological Park

    Let me be...', Sreelekha Mitra DROPS out of Kochi seminar after sexual harassment claims; Read on ATG

    'Let me be...', Sreelekha Mitra DROPS out of Kochi seminar after sexual harassment claims; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders KPSC re-exam amid protests vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders KPSC re-exam amid protests

    Explained What is symbiosexuality? New sexual orientation challenging traditional views AJR

    Explained: What is symbiosexuality? New sexual orientation challenging traditional views

    How to detect fake paneer: Simple tricks for safe consumption NTI

    How to detect fake paneer: Simple tricks for safe consumption

    Massive protests sweep Israel after 6 hostages killed in Gaza; dramatic videos show (WATCH) shk

    Massive protests sweep Israel after 6 hostages killed in Gaza; dramatic videos surface (WATCH)

    Pakistan to Bangladesh: Top 10 nations with largest muslim population in 2023 gcw

    Pakistan to Bangladesh: Top 10 nations with largest Muslim population

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon