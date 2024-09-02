Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai divorce rumour: Actor spotted without wedding ring; SHOCKING video goes viral

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have long been suspected to divorce. The stars haven't addressed the allegations, but their frequent solo outings have worried fans. The charges included a new video showing Abhishek without his wedding band.

Abhishek Bachchan walked out in Mumbai amid divorce rumours, possibly fuelling them. Rumours of a divorce between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been circulating for some time. Although the stars have not responded to the claims, their recent solo outings have concerned fans. Amid these allegations, a fresh video showed Abhishek out and about sans his wedding band.

In a video posted on Instagram by Galatta India, Abhishek is seen going down a city road. The actor is wearing a pink sweater and jeans. The video points out that he is not wearing his wedding band. However, we (Newsable) are unable to verify the news. Abhishek also keeps his distance from the camera throughout the video. Watch the video below.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for seventeen years and have a daughter named Aaradhya. While the pair has been quiet about their relationship and marriage for years, fans became concerned that all was not well when they attended a wedding separately.

Abhishek and Aishwarya attended separate high-profile weddings in July of this year. While Abhishek came with the Bachchan family, Aishwarya was seen entering with her daughter Aaradhya. Although this raised questions, images inside the wedding site showed Aishwarya and Abhishek sitting together throughout the ceremony. The rumours resurfaced when Aishwarya left for an overseas vacation shortly after the wedding sans Abhishek. Abhishek recently flew to Paris without Aishwarya.

Amidst all of this, Reddit observed Abhishek like a post on divorce, leading to a social media catastrophe. Although all eyes have been on the pair since, Abhishek and Aishwarya have ignored the commotion. They have yet to publish a statement about the rumour.

