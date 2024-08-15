Stree 2 Box Office report: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film collects Rs 23cr and counting

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stree 2 Box Office Report: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 clashed with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa. According to sources, Stree 2 has made an estimated Rs 23.06 crore.

    Stree 2's paid previews and first-day screenings have resulted in remarkable box office results. The film, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, was probably one of the year's most anticipated releases. Stree 2 clashed with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa. According to sources, Stree 2 has made an estimated Rs 23.06 crore.

    According to Sacnilk.com, Stree 2 has raised an estimated Rs 8 crore through paid previews. Until 2 p.m. on August 15, the magazine said that Stree 2 had received an estimated Rs 15.06 crore from the morning shows. The morning show had an occupancy rate of 55.42 percent.

    Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, is a sequel to Stree, which was released in 2018. Fans have waited six years for the sequel to come. While the original Stree was written by Raj & DK of The Family Man, Stree 2 was written by Niren Bhatt, who earlier demonstrated his talent in Bhediya. Stree 2 introduces a new villain who has the potential to play a larger part in Dinesh Vijan's Horror-Comedy Universe.

    Trade analysts expected Stree 2 to outperform its competitors. Trade guru Atul Mohan said, “Stree 2 will have a landslide win. It’s a one-sided situation. It almost feels like a solo film is releasing. It will attract audiences in both multiplexes and single screens. In fact, Stree 2 controls 50 percent of the multiplex screens and shows. I’m expecting it to garner Rs 25 crore on day one. I wouldn’t be surprised if it even hits Rs 30 crore.”

    Stree 2 continues from where the previous left off. However, the risk level for Chanderi residents has escalated as Sarkata (a headless demon) targets ladies who have adopted contemporary lives. The film is a wonderful balance of horror and comedy, making it an enjoyable experience for all moviegoers. Netizens on X have already labelled Stree 2 a smash, praising the performers' performances. A user also wrote, “What an amazing performance by @ShraddhaKapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana & Abhishek Banerjee in #Stree2 … Loved this horror comedy and thriller.. Entertaining, gripping, and yet thought-provoking.” 

