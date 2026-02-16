Immersed in devotion, actor Tamannaah Bhatia danced her heart out at the grand Mahashivratri 2026 celebrations at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. She and fellow actor Sara Arjun were seen radiating joy as they took part in the sacred festivities.

Immersed in devotion, actor Tamannaah Bhatia danced her heart out at the grand Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Foundation, Tamannaah and fellow devotees were seen radiating joy as they took part in the sacred festivities at the Foundation, headquartered in Coimbatore, on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun attended the Mahashivratri 2026 celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/Vw6QE75Drt — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026

#WATCH | Actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun attended the Mahashivratri 2026 celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/ltDMYbxrhK — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026

Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons.

The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.

(ANI)