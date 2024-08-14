Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez spends her birthday in Saudi; actress shares amazing pictures

    "My perfect birthday weekend getaway" says Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as she celebrates her birthday in Saudi!

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 6:31 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 6:31 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Throughout her career as an actress, Jacqueline Fernandez has never failed to captivate the audience with her captivating personality, both on and off the screen.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The sunny girl recently celebrated her birthday by taking a trip to Saudi Arabia, and it appears that she is making the most of this birthday vacation by doing everything she can from there.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jacqueliene took to her various social media platforms to share some breathtaking photographs from her trip to Saudi Arabia and snapshots from her birthday party.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She further captioned it -  "Saudi was definitely my perfect birthday weekend getaway #BeTheFirst - my experience at @nujumareserve was unforgettable with my parents!! Can't wait to be back @visitredsea @visitdiriyah"

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actress Jacqueliene is a personification of strength and resilience. She pursues her goals with unwavering determination in spite of the difficulties that life presents. Her followers' anticipation is palpable, as they anticipate her appearance on the big screen in the near future.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jacqueline Fernandez is an encouragement to those who have overcome difficulties. Overcoming linguistic obstacles, she has built a successful career in a new field, demonstrating that persistence can overcome any challenge. Her unwavering optimism in the face of adversity demonstrates her inner strength.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The huge success of her newest hit, "Yimmy Yimmy," which has received over 100 million views, is a loud statement of her lasting appeal. Jacqueline is more than just a survivor; she represents tenacity and the invincibility of the human spirit.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jacqueline Fernandez continues to be a popular brand spokeswoman. Her ability to turn any product into a success story is exceptional. Despite overcoming obstacles, she remains a sought-after figure in advertising, with various businesses competing for her endorsement.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth or Allu Arjun? Which actor will earn the most from his films in 2024? RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth or Allu Arjun? Which actor will earn the most from his films in 2024?

    'Fashion 2' in the making? Director Madhur Bhandarkar spills beans on film's sequel RKK

    'Fashion 2' in the making? Director Madhur Bhandarkar spills beans on film's sequel

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu in LOVE again? Actress rumoured to be dating Citadel director Raj Nidimoru RBA

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu in LOVE again? Actress rumoured to be dating Citadel director Raj Nidimoru

    'Emergency' trailer OUT: Kangana Ranaut highlights India's dark history as she plays Indira Gandhi's role RKK

    'Emergency' trailer OUT: Kangana Ranaut highlights India's dark history as she plays Indira Gandhi's role

    Stree 2 Advance Box Office: Will Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film record the biggest opening of 2024? Read this RBA

    Stree 2 Advance Box Office: Will Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film record the biggest opening of 2024?

    Recent Stories

    Your liver health at risk? Avoid these 6 habits that can cause damage dmn

    Your liver health at risk? Avoid these 6 habits that can cause damage

    541 km on single charge: Check price, features of Kia EV9 dmn

    541 km on single charge: Check price, features of Kia EV9

    Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth or Allu Arjun? Which actor will earn the most from his films in 2024? RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth or Allu Arjun? Which actor will earn the most from his films in 2024?

    Independence Day 2024 Gallantry Awards: Check full list of winners HERE AJR

    Independence Day 2024 Gallantry Awards: Check full list of winners HERE

    Kangana Ranaut to QUIT acting? Actress reveal the TRUTH RBA

    Kangana Ranaut to QUIT acting? Actress reveal the TRUTH

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon