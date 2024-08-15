Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2024: Wishes from Mammootty, Mohanlal, and other Malayalam actors

    On the occasion of the nation's 78th Independence Day, Mollywood celebrities, from superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal to young actors, came together to honour the nation's freedom and sovereignty.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 1:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

    As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, Malayalam celebrities took to social media to express their patriotic spirit and extend their warm wishes to their fans. From superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal to young actors, the Mollywood fraternity came together to honour the nation's freedom and sovereignty. Here's a look at what some of your favoujrite Malayalam celebrities had to say on this special day.

    Mammootty

    The megastar took to his social media handles to share a photo of him and several others saluting a hoisted national flag with the caption "Happy Independence Day".

    Mohanlal

    Sharing a photo of India's tricolour, actor Mohanlal wished his followers a 'Happy Independence Day' on social media. 

    Dulquer Salmaan

    Dulquer Salmaan. actor and son of Mammootty, along with his production house 'Wayfarer Films' extended their Independence Day wishes on social media.

    Mahima Nambiar
    Young actress Mahima Nambiar put up a story on Instagram to commemorate the Independence Day.

    Asif Ali

    Asif Ali uploaded a photo of the Independence Day and wished his followers on the special day.

    Grace Antony

    Actress Grace Antony uploaded a thoughtful image that reads "Being free is the most amazing thing in the world" while extending her Independence Day wish.

    Suresh Gopi

    Suresh Gopi, actor-turned politician and a current Minister of State, took to social media to upload a photo of him holding the national flag and wrote, "On this momentous day, let us celebrate the spirit of freedom and the values that unite us as a nation. May we continue to honor the sacrifices of those who fought for our independence and strive to build a future filled with unity, progress, and peace.

    Wishing everyone a joyful and patriotic Independence Day!"
     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Suressh Gopi (@sureshgopi)

    Nivin Pauly
    On this special day, Nivin Pauly uploaded an image extending Independence Day wishes to his followers on social media.

