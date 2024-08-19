Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stree 2 box office Day 4: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's mints Rs 200 crore in India

    Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's recently released film 'Stree 2' is just a few hours away from grossing Rs 200 crore in India. The film is enjoying an incredible run in cinemas.

    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

    The film 'Stree 2', starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, had an exciting Sunday, August 18, in India and worldwide. According to preliminary trade data, the horror comedy grossed more than Rs 50 crore in India, the biggest since its debut on August 15. With this, 'Stree' 2' is only hours away from achieving Rs 200 crore nett at the domestic box office. It is an astonishing achievement for 'Stree 2' to be controlling the roost and becoming one of the top-grossing films of 2024.

    Amar Kaushik directed 'Stree 2', which opened on August 15 and has run tremendously in cinemas. With overwhelmingly good reviews, the picture fared well at the box office during the lengthy Independence Day weekend.

    According to the tracking website Sacnilk, 'Stree 2' made Rs 55 crore on its debut Sunday at the box office. This brings the total four-day box office collection in India to Rs 190.55 crore nett. With excellent reviews, the picture is set to continue its successful run.

    On August 19, 'Stree 2' is likely to have a significant decline, which is typical for a Monday. However, the picture will remain in cinemas owing to its interesting content.

    Here is the trailer:

    On Sunday, August 18, 'Stree 2' had an overall occupancy rate of 72.74 per cent in India. Most of the contributions came from the afternoon, evening, and night performances.

    'Stree 2' is part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy world, which also includes Stree, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, and Sharwari Wagh and Mona Singh's Munjya. Stree 2 is the fifth installment in the horror franchise.

