Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aryan Khan attends screening of 'Angry Young Men'; Shah Rukh Khan fans go crazy [WATCH]

    Aryan Khan was spotted heading to the screening of 'Angry Young Men,' a docu-series about the iconic writer duo Salim-Javed

    Aryan Khan attends screening of 'Angry Young Men'; Shah Rukh Khan fans go crazy [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 9:58 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

    Aryan Khan, who is set to make his Bollywood debut as a director, was spotted at the special screening of "Angry Young Men," seemingly representing the Khan family. Dressed in a black tee, Aryan maintained a low profile, avoiding the paparazzi by entering the venue directly from his car. He was joined by Salman Khan’s nephew Arhaan Khan and niece Alizeh Agnihotri, as well as Urfi Javed.

    "Angry Young Men" is a docu-series highlighting the collaboration between legendary writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Known as Salim-Javed, the duo worked on 24 films together, 22 of which became blockbusters. Their work played a pivotal role in establishing Amitabh Bachchan’s image as the "Angry Young Man" of the 1970s.

    In addition to his attendance at the screening, Aryan Khan is currently wrapping up production on his debut series, "Stardom." The series features Mona Singh and Bobby Deol in crucial roles and is rumored to include cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol. Lakshya Lalwani is said to play the lead role in the series.

    ALSO READ: Alain Delon passes away aged 88; French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute [WATCH]

    Besides his directorial project, Aryan has also lent his voice alongside Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan in the Hindi version of "Mufasa," adding another dimension to his growing portfolio in the entertainment industry. Aryan's involvement in various projects continues to draw attention as he carves out his path in Bollywood.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alain Delon passes away aged 88; French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute [WATCH] ATG

    Alain Delon passes away aged 88; French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute [WATCH]

    War 2: Kiara Advani to shoot 'Intense Commando' fight in YRF spy universe film starring Hrithik Roshan; Read ATG

    War 2: Kiara Advani to shoot 'Intense Commando' fight in YRF spy universe film starring Hrithik Roshan; Read

    Raksha Bandhan 2024 Shubh Muhurat and Date Significance history importance RBA

    Raksha Bandhan 2024 Shubh Muhurat and Date: Significance, history, importance of Hindu festival

    Sona Dey MMS video controversy: YouTuber finally breaks silence; here's what she said RBA

    Sona Dey MMS video controversy: YouTuber finally breaks silence; here's what she said

    Mohanlal hospitalised: Malayalam superstar suspected with viral respiratory infection; read details RBA

    Mohanlal hospitalised? Malayalam superstar advised to take rest following fever

    Recent Stories

    Asianet News IMPACT: Gramin Bank reverses decision after deducting EMI from Wayanad landslide survivor's account anr

    Asianet News IMPACT: Gramin Bank reverses decision after deducting EMI from landslide survivor's account

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Are Indian stock markets closed today? gcw

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Are Indian stock markets closed today?

    Alain Delon passes away aged 88; French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute [WATCH] ATG

    Alain Delon passes away aged 88; French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute [WATCH]

    Kerala: Former bank manager, accused of embezzling 26 kg of pawned gold in Vadakara, apprehended in Telangana dmn

    Kerala: Former bank manager, accused of embezzling 26 kg of pawned gold in Vadakara, apprehended in Telangana

    Such acts of brutality 71 Padma Awardee doctors urge PM Modi's intervention in Kolkata case; read letter snt

    'Such acts of brutality...': 71 Padma Awardee doctors urge PM Modi's intervention in Kolkata case; read letter

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon