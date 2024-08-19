Aryan Khan attends screening of 'Angry Young Men'; Shah Rukh Khan fans go crazy [WATCH]

Aryan Khan, who is set to make his Bollywood debut as a director, was spotted at the special screening of "Angry Young Men," seemingly representing the Khan family. Dressed in a black tee, Aryan maintained a low profile, avoiding the paparazzi by entering the venue directly from his car. He was joined by Salman Khan’s nephew Arhaan Khan and niece Alizeh Agnihotri, as well as Urfi Javed.

"Angry Young Men" is a docu-series highlighting the collaboration between legendary writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Known as Salim-Javed, the duo worked on 24 films together, 22 of which became blockbusters. Their work played a pivotal role in establishing Amitabh Bachchan’s image as the "Angry Young Man" of the 1970s.

In addition to his attendance at the screening, Aryan Khan is currently wrapping up production on his debut series, "Stardom." The series features Mona Singh and Bobby Deol in crucial roles and is rumored to include cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol. Lakshya Lalwani is said to play the lead role in the series.

ALSO READ: Alain Delon passes away aged 88; French President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute [WATCH]

Besides his directorial project, Aryan has also lent his voice alongside Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan in the Hindi version of "Mufasa," adding another dimension to his growing portfolio in the entertainment industry. Aryan's involvement in various projects continues to draw attention as he carves out his path in Bollywood.

Latest Videos