Netflix has unveiled the final trailer for the 'Stranger Things 5' finale episode, 'The Rightside Up.' Set to release on December 31 on Netflix and in theatres, the episode will see the characters venture into the Abyss to stop Vecna's plan.

The makers have released the trailer of the 'Stranger Things 5' finale episode, which is set to stream on December 31 on Netflix and later in theatres. Titled 'The Rightside Up,' the finale is the eighth episode in the show's fifth and final season.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Season 5 Recap and Finale Setup

Netflix released the first four episodes of Season 5 on Thanksgiving Day as 'Stranger Things 5: Volume 1' and then the subsequent three episodes on Christmas as 'Volume 2.' Volume 2 concluded with Episode 7, where Max (Sadie Sink), successfully brought back to consciousness, reveals archvillain Vecna's plan to merge the world with a parallel dimension on the other side of the Upside Down, dubbed the Abyss. The characters devise a plan to enter the Abyss, rescue Vecna's kidnapped children and destroy it with a bomb. In the final scene, Vecna, still disguised as the human Henry Creel, has his brainwashed victims join hands in a spellbinding seance as they are transported to the Abyss.

'One Last Trailer' Details

The new trailer features iconic moments from the Stranger Things franchise, including battles with Vecna and other monsters. Titled "one last trailer", Netflix shared the trailer on thier Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

A Look Back at the 'Stranger Things' Phenomenon

According to Variety, Matt and Ross Duffer created 'Stranger Things' nearly a decade ago, and Netflix released the first season in July 2016. The paranormal mystery became an instant phenomenon, and Seasons 2 and 3 were released in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Like Season 5, Season 4 was released in two separate volumes in May and July of 2022.

Franchise Expansion

The series has also spawned a stage play, 'Stranger Things: First Shadow,' which premiered on London's West End in 2023 and is currently playing on Broadway, according to Variety.

Finale Release: Runtime and Theatrical Debut

According to the outlet, the finale has a runtime of two hours and five minutes and will be the franchise's first big-screen outing, playing in more than 500 theatres across the United States and Canada. The first screenings will begin on New Year's Eve, coinciding with the episode's release on Netflix. It will play in theatres through January 1. (ANI)