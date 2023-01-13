Alia Bhatt to have a lavish bash for the entire RRR team after 'Naatu Naatu' Golden Globe win

According to the latest reports, Alia Bhatt will host a party for the entire RRR team over their success at the Golden Globe 2023 awards in California.

The noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli directed global blockbuster film RRR had got selected by the Jury for two categories at the coveted Golden Globe Awards ceremony that happened at Beverly Hills in California on Tuesday. Ultimately, RRR won a Golden Globe award for Best original song for 'Naatu Naatu'.

RRR has become the only film from India to win a Golden Globe award. Our Indian cinema has created a new world record and history in itself. In this song category, even Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift got nominated. The song left all these big names behind.

It is a pride-filled moment to say that India has created a new benchmark by winning the Golden Globe award. From the moment the RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe, the social media and internet got filled up with fans congratulating the team. Music composer MM Keeravani received the award on stage for the Best Original Song- Motion Picture at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. It is only natural for Alia Bhatt to be excited and thrilled as she had played an important cameo in SS Rajamouli directed film. To mark this landmark achievement and milestone, the Brahmastra actress has something planned ahead of her. According to reports by a leading entertainment portal, the new-mommy in B-town is all set to throw a grand party for the stars of RRR, Ram Charan, NTR Jr., filmmaker SS Rajamouli and the entire cast and crew members of the globally hit pan-Indian blockbuster film.

Not only that, Alia had even texted SS Rajamouli as soon as the Golden Globes 2023 Awards results got revealed officially. Ranbir Kapoor had also texted his wishes for the win. For those unaware, Alia Bhatt had essayed the role of Sita, the Mega power star Ram Charan romantic interest in RRR. Even though her cameo performance was short, her fine acting chops were lauded by many. She has also bagged another film with SS Rajamouli, where she will be headlining the movie alongside South Industry superstar Mahesh Babu.

RRR starred NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film was about two real-life Indian revolutionary heroes, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, who relentlessly fought against the British Raj.