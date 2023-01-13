Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt to have a lavish bash for the entire RRR team after 'Naatu Naatu' Golden Globe win

    According to the latest reports, Alia Bhatt will host a party for the entire RRR team over their success at the Golden Globe 2023 awards in California.

    Alia Bhatt to have a lavish bash for the entire RRR team after 'Naatu Naatu' Golden Globe win vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    The noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli directed global blockbuster film RRR had got selected by the Jury for two categories at the coveted Golden Globe Awards ceremony that happened at Beverly Hills in California on Tuesday. Ultimately, RRR won a Golden Globe award for Best original song for 'Naatu Naatu'. 

    RRR has become the only film from India to win a Golden Globe award. Our Indian cinema has created a new world record and history in itself. In this song category, even Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift got nominated. The song left all these big names behind. 

    ALSO READ: 'Insaan dusro ka sukh bardaash ni kar sakta': Pooja Bhatt defends pan-Indian film RRR's Golden Globe win

    It is a pride-filled moment to say that India has created a new benchmark by winning the Golden Globe award. From the moment the RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe, the social media and internet got filled up with fans congratulating the team. Music composer MM Keeravani received the award on stage for the Best Original Song- Motion Picture at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. It is only natural for Alia Bhatt to be excited and thrilled as she had played an important cameo in SS Rajamouli directed film. To mark this landmark achievement and milestone, the Brahmastra actress has something planned ahead of her. According to reports by a leading entertainment portal, the new-mommy in B-town is all set to throw a grand party for the stars of RRR, Ram Charan, NTR Jr., filmmaker SS Rajamouli and the entire cast and crew members of the globally hit pan-Indian blockbuster film.

    Not only that, Alia had even texted SS Rajamouli as soon as the Golden Globes 2023 Awards results got revealed officially. Ranbir Kapoor had also texted his wishes for the win. For those unaware, Alia Bhatt had essayed the role of Sita, the Mega power star Ram Charan romantic interest in RRR. Even though her cameo performance was short, her fine acting chops were lauded by many. She has also bagged another film with SS Rajamouli, where she will be headlining the movie alongside South Industry superstar Mahesh Babu.

    ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2023: Snapshot of most entertaining moments from the glittering awards ceremony

    RRR starred NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film was about two real-life Indian revolutionary heroes, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, who relentlessly fought against the British Raj.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urfi Javed slams Sadhguru on Instagram over LGBTQ views - READ vma

    Urfi Javed slams Sadhguru on Instagram over LGBTQ views - READ

    Shah Rukh Khan 'emotional' after seeing fan's Fauji to Pathaan collage vma

    Shah Rukh Khan 'emotional' after seeing fan's Fauji to Pathaan collage

    Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis Presley, passes away vma

    Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis Presley, passes away

    'Insaan dusro ka sukh bardaash ni kar sakta': Pooja Bhatt defends pan-Indian film RRR's Golden Globe win vma

    'Insaan dusro ka sukh bardaash ni kar sakta': Pooja Bhatt defends pan-Indian film RRR's Golden Globe win

    'John destroyed his own film': KRK spills beans on the star not being happy with final cut of Pathaan vma

    'John destroyed his own film': KRK spills beans on the star not being happy with final cut of Pathaan

    Recent Stories

    Nagaland NPAC calls for 6-hour statewide bandh on January 14; check details - adt

    Nagaland: NPAC calls for 6-hour statewide bandh on January 14; check details

    Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes, images, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share with loved ones RBA

    Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes, images, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share with loved ones

    Apple CEO Tim Cook takes 40 percent pay cut; here's why

    Apple CEO Tim Cook takes 40% pay cut; here's why

    Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive Hyundai COO Tarun Garg reveals what makes IONIQ 5 different calls it great package gcw

    Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive: Hyundai COO reveals what makes IONIQ 5 different

    Urfi Javed slams Sadhguru on Instagram over LGBTQ views - READ vma

    Urfi Javed slams Sadhguru on Instagram over LGBTQ views - READ

    Recent Videos

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept to enter production in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept, to enter production in 2025

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype

    Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype

    Video Icon