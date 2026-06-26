Shrek's sidekick Donkey is getting his own spinoff film, with Eddie Murphy returning to the role. Universal and DreamWorks have scheduled 'Donkey' for a June 30, 2028 release. This comes ahead of 'Shrek 5', which is set to release in 2027.

Donkey Spinoff Announced

Remember Donkey? Shrek's chatty, deeply nerdy sidekick. Well, Donkey is now all set to find the spotlight in a separate spinoff of the beloved animated series. According to Variety, Universal and DreamWorks have scheduled 'Donkey' to hit theatres on June 30, 2028. Eddie Murphy will be back to reprise his signature role in the film, which is said to serve as an origin story of how a donkey became the Donkey. The film will be directed by Charlie Bean, best known for 'The Lego Ninjago Movie' and the live-action 'Lady and the Tramp'. Co-directed by Matt Flynn, it will be produced by Rebecca Huntley.

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'Shrek 5' on the Horizon

The 'Donkey' update comes at a time when Universal and DreamWorks are set to release 'Shrek 5' in summer 2027. In the sequel, Mike Myers, Murphy, and Cameron Diaz will return to the fictional land of Far, Far Away, reprising their roles as Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona. Actor Zendaya will also join the cast in 'Shrek 5'. The trailer for 'Shrek 5' was recently unveiled, beginning with a storybook recapping the original tale of Shrek, Fiona and Donkey from the 2001 movie. Donkey interrupts the narration and says it's time for a makeover, hinting at the change in storytelling pattern from its predecessors.

View this post on Instagram The film is directed by franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn.

Franchise Legacy and Success

Originally released in 2001, the 'Shrek' became an instant hit, collecting nearly USD 50 million globally, as per Variety. The film also became the first-ever Oscar winner for animated feature. It was followed by three sequels, including 2004's 'Shrek 2', 2007's 'Shrek the Third', and 2010's 'Shrek Forever After'. It also brought two 'Puss in Boots' spin-offs, which collectively earned over USD 3 million worldwide. (ANI)