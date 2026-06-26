'Sabki Laadli Bebo' fame actress ShivShakti announced her engagement, posting adorable pictures with her beau from a scenic location. She flaunted her ring, and the images showed the couple sharing hugs and kisses. Anshula Kapoor congratulated her.

'Sabki Laadli Bebo' fame actress ShivShakti on Friday announced her engagement. She posted several adorable pictures with her beau from a scenic location, flaunting her ring. The images filled with PDA showed ShivShakti and her fiance stealing the special moment with hugs and kisses. "His Best Decision (ring emoji). No Nazar Please #engaged #engagement #lovestory #ourusualstory #grateful engaged,engagement,love story,love,grateful,thankful,blessed," she captioned the post.

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Shortly after she dropped the exciting news, her friends and fans chimed in the comment section to congratulate her. "Best best best," entrepreneur and actor Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, commented. "Congratulations...so beautiful," a fan wrote. "Adorable photos. So happy for you," a social media user commented.

About ShivShakti's Career

ShivShakti has appeared in several television serials over the years. However, it was the StarPlus show Sabki Laadli Bebo that made her a household name. The series followed the life of Bebo Narang, the beloved and pampered daughter of a traditional, affluent Punjabi family that had long prayed for a girl child after having three sons. The show also featured Kanwaljit Singh and Anuj Sachdeva in pivotal roles.

In recent years, ShivShakti has successfully transitioned into content creation, building a new fan base through her beauty and lifestyle content across social media platforms.