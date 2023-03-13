Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SS Rajamouli's RRR wins Oscars but loses at 16th Asian Film Awards; read details

    RRR was nominated for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound categories. Along with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 was also part of the race but couldn’t bag the award.

    SS Rajamouli's RRR wins Oscars but loses at 16th Asian Film Awards; read details
    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 1:49 PM IST

    Ponniyin Selvan 1, aka PS-1 by Mani Ratnam and RRR by SS Rajamouli, were nominated for many awards at the 16th Asian Film Awards. In the 2023 Academy Awards, SS Rajamouli's RRR received the Best Original Song award. Nevertheless, the Ram Charan and NTR Jr starrer could not make an impression at the 16th Asian Film Awards. The film was nominated for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound. Apart from RRR, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 or PS1 was also in the race but did not win.

    During the awards ceremony, PS1 was nominated for Best Film, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Original Soundtrack, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design. PS1 also sent a small crew to Hong Kong to participate in the ceremony.

    On Monday, Ramesh Bala, a film industry tracker, shared the news with the world on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Both #PS1 and #RRRMovie didn’t win any awards at the 16th #AsianFilmAwards".

    Both #PS1 and #RRRMovie didn’t win any award at the 16th #AsianFilmAwards— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 13, 2023

    Jr NTR., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris appear in the film RRR. The film told the story of two real-life Indian rebels, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, and their unyielding battle against the British Raj. The film, which was made on a reported budget of Rs 550 crores, was a big box office success, grossing over Rs 1200 crores.

    Ponniyin Selvan 1 was inspired by Kalki Krishnamurthy's work of the same name. The story follows Arulmozhivarman, portrayed by Jayam Ravi, one of the most powerful rulers who aspired to become Rajaraja Chola I, the great Chola emperor. Aishwarya plays Nandini, the queen of Puzhuvoor. 

    The first part of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan describes the major events that take place in the first three sections of the five-part book. Ponniyin Selvan 2 will include the same cast assembled by Mani Ratnam.

