    SS Rajamouli claims Aamir Khan overreacted in ' Laal Singh Chaddha'; KRK slams Baahubali

    Many people were quite dissatisfied with the Forrest Gump remake, and Laal Singh Chaddha was an absolute catastrophe at the box office.
     

    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 5:28 PM IST

    Kitna overreacting kiya hai, Aamir. According to his cousin and director Mansoor Khan, the star, who is renowned for being a perfectionist, thought about his acting in "Laal Singh Chaddha" after hearing the filmmaker SS Rajamouli's remark. He has previously criticised Aamir Khan for his "over the top" performance in the Bollywood rendition of the Hollywood classic "Forrest Gump." But the moment Rajamouli, known for epic films like "Baahubali" and "RRR," called him out, was when it really hit home.The internet is ablaze with discussion on a popular Reddit post by Aamir's brother Mansoor Khan about SS Rajamouli's response to Laal Singh Chaddha. According to the Reddit user, Mansoor told a news organisation that Aamir discussed Rajamouli's opinion of Laal Singh Chaddha with him during a conversation. 

    SS Rajamouli told Aamir Khan 'Overacting lag raha Hai' after watching Laal Singh Chaddha
    Mansoor Khan stated he was "frank enough" to give Aamir his comments long before others. Mansoor also wrote the actor's new book, "One: The Story of the Ultimate Myth," and directed the actor in his 1988 superhit debut, "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak" (QSQT). "I enjoyed the story. Atul Kulkarni, the author, did a good job, in my opinion. Yes, I think Aamir overdid it with his expressions. I don't want to imply that the character is a jerk, has dyslexia, or anything else. He has a peculiar personality, but that's about all.

    SS When Rajamouli's perspective on Aamir Khan's performance in Laal Singh Chaddha surfaced, Kamaal R. Khan was eager to criticise the well-known director. He referred to him as a liar and a copycat on his Twitter account. KRK stated that Rajamouli has praised Laal Singh Chaddha as a masterpiece after watching it. Additionally, he called Rajamouli a con artist. Aamir Khan has not yet revealed a project after the film's abject box office disaster. He is reportedly now negotiating a Campeones remake with Farhan Akhtar.

