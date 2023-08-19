Zeenat Aman reminisces being awestruck by one of her admirers' grand gesture; Check out details

Zeenat Aman is the OG timeless Bollywood diva who is more active on social media. Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress shared an old memory wherein she got floored by an admirer's grand gesture for especially her.

Zeenat Aman is very active on social media. She often shares throwback pictures that are revered and loved by fans. Recently also, the actress took a trip down memory lane and shared a priceless throwback photo. She recalled an old incident about a charming grand gesture by one of her admirers that left a lasting and strong impression on her. Fans were once again happy with the post. In the photo, the veteran actress looks stunning as she is wearing a white-colour outfit with a hat. She writes a long post in which she mentions how once an admirer had sent her a gift and invited her on a date. But unfortunately, she did not make it.

Her heartfelt caption read, "A titbit from a makeup room many years ago. I would not mention the time or place because it can stoke unwanted speculation, but I can share that I was in the radiance of youth. We had wrapped for the day, and I had returned to my tiny makeup room. With the usual clutter of Max Factor tubes and jars, I found a sizeable ribboned box on my table. The card bore my name, with no clue as to the sender. My curiosity was piqued. I unlaced the bow and opened the box to find another smaller box within it, and then yet another and another and another, all nested like Russian dolls. The last box had some weight to it. I popped it open. In it, there was a tennis ball like some oversized neon pearl. Stuck to it was a handwritten note - the ball is in your court. Who does not enjoy the charm and a grand gesture? Though I, unfortunately, did not give the sender the pleasure of my company on a date, I was plenty tickled and flattered by his creativity."

Zeenat began her career as a model and then went on to become an actress, starring in several movies. She is known for her brilliant performances in hit and iconic films such as Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Samraat, Laawaris and many more.

